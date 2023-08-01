IMPARI Spring Summer 2024 – Berlin Fashion Week – Mode, Shopping, Designer, Trends

The young zero-waste fashion label IMPARI is also presenting its new IMPARI Spring Summer 2024 collection in the ‘Freiraum in der Box’ on the occasion of Berlin Fashion Week under the name ONT≠KOP. The founder and designer Jana Heinemann used recycled PET mesh and self-created colorful prints in the typically exciting IMPARI style.

A special guest with plastic waste

On the seats made of old drinks crates, the cheerful guests are waiting for a festive show with a good atmosphere, music, dancing and, of course, fashion. So the expectations of the IMPARI label are high. And the first model starts straight away with a rhythmic dance choreography, increasing the excitement. Because the next model delivers a message in the form of a garbage bag, with which it sits between the audience to follow the show. That seems to have been the show intro and things can really get going. Of course with a rousing atmosphere, music and dancing – applause at the end.

Wild, unusual, crazy

The music now introduces a classic IMPARI show, in which the models present mesh with unusual self-made prints and colorful accessories hanging from the clothes. The patterns create marble-like lines and tangled waves. The collection also includes many fringes and woven fabrics that hang together like a patchwork style and become one. These special structures and ruffles give the body-hugging silhouettes that certain something. Because the materials are mixed and create extremely interesting structures, which one likes to observe. The suits and dresses in this collection immediately show the creative process behind them. They are reminiscent of playful works of art that may have been wildly let off steam. The looks are characterized by maximalism and a bright color palette. Black, green, turquoise and blue stand out the most among the many colors that run into each other.

ONT≠KOP – role model Impari

The collection called ONT≠KOP is reminiscent of the sea through the selected color palette, wavy patterns and merging material mixtures, which, as we know, is extremely polluted by plastic waste. And the title actually means “disconnection” and that we are no longer connected to our environment. IMPARI’s new SS24 collection consists of recycled materials or deadstock. In this way, leftovers are always processed in the subsequent designs. Another commendable measure of the fashion label is that the production takes place exclusively on order. The motto is fashion can and must be individual and sustainable at the same time. You can also see that in the model cast of the show or label campaigns. Jana Heinemann also supports a social project in Ghana with her label. IMPARI should be a role model for many fashion labels.

Author: Aaliyah Netnakhon – Photos: KOWA-Berlin

IMPARI Spring Summer 2024 BFW SS24 – Runwayfotos

