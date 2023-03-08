The prosecutor Carlos Stornellisummoned as a witness to the commission of Political trial of the Chamber of Deputies where the four judges of the Supreme Courtwas absent this Tuesday, March 7 to the call and asked to declare in writinga request that was denied by the president of the body, Carolina Gaillard.

As a result of this situation, the official Entre Ríos announced that Stornelli will be quoted again “and if he does not appear and is a reluctant witness, we will have to initiate the removal procedure” to be able to “bring it by the public force“.

From there, a controversy arose because the vice president of the commission, Juan Manuel López (Civic Coalition) stated that the regulation was “absolutely out of date with the legislation” and that due to a matter of “decency and investiture” of the prosecutor, it should be granted the power to declare in writing as requested.

Stornelli was summoned as a witness because in the last meeting of the commission held on February 23, the judge Sebastián Ramos acknowledged that he had filed the case that investigates the suspicious chats between the secretary of the presidency of the Supreme Court, Silvio Robles, and the displaced Buenos Aires Minister of Justice and Security, Marcelo D’Alessandro, based on the recommendations of the prosecutor’s opinion.

The impeachment commission. PHOTO: NA

In the introduction to the sixth meeting of the commission, Gaillard reviewed the proceedings and recalled that Stornelli had been sent a notice of his summons, as had the interim attorney Eduardo Casal.

He said that the prosecutor asked Casal for authorization to testify in writing appealing to an article of the law of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, but the prosecutor would have answered that said article is “unenforceable” since the Impeachment Committee is not an ordinary court . “This commission is not a court, that exception does not proceed,” Gaillard said.

López came to the crossroads when he recalled that “the prosecutor has said that he is giving a statement” so he could not be considered “reluctant to testify.”

“The regulation has been absolutely out of date with the legislation. It grants prerogatives to the president, vice-president, governors and deputy governors, but does not grant the same prerogatives to the rest of the officials of the same hierarchy of the rest of the powers,” he complained.

The impeachment of the Supreme Court is reactivated with expectation by the summons to Stornelli

And in that sense, the opponent stated that “by a principle of equality, the rest of the officials of equal rank should make use of this prerogative of being able to declare in writing.”

“If there was someone who should have the power to declare in writing, it would be at least the legislators and the representatives of the Public Prosecutor’s Office,” López added. “It seems to me that you cannot take this responsibility to interpret the regulation,” he challenged Gaillard.

In turn, Rodolfo Tailhade (Front of All) described as “inappropriate” the proposal of López of “non-application of the internal regulations of the Impeachment Committee in this instance.

“Only the late-nighters who despise democracy can think that the magistrates of our country should not be accountable to society,” he concluded.

The impeachment commission. PHOTO: NA

In another order, Tailhade questioned Juntos por el Cambio for pointing out that the ruling party is “investigating or judging judges for their sentences“.

The official stressed that this “is the only way to judge the magistrates” and listed the large number of legal complaints filed by the opposition against judges based precisely on the content of the sentences.

The Frente de Todos legislator also refuted the idea that the ruling party is carrying out a “fishing trip” with the witnesses “without knowing what we are looking for.”

“The prosecutors that you called made a fishing trip and they came to throw excrement at the then prosecutor (Alejandra Gils Carbon) to see if they could find anything to start the impeachment trial,” Tailhade launched.

Rodolfo Tailhade. PHOTO: NA

“Neither a fishing trip, nor illegal intelligence, nor anything they’re saying is true about the way we’re handling impeachment,” he said.

Before continuing with the round of speakers, López asked for an interruption and reminded that Stornelli “has sued” Tailhade and his partner from the Frente de Todos Eduardo Valdés in a case, for which he insinuated that the insistence with the summons to the prosecutor could be due to a kind of “vendetta” for the “public derision“to which they were exposed.

Next, the deputy of the PRO Silvia Lospennatoquestioned Gaillard for anticipating the decision made unilaterally by go looking for Stornelli by force in the event that the commission is absent for the second time.

In this line, he asked that “a decision be made that belongs to the commission and not his on the procedure that the majority interprets.” “We believe that the law is superior to the regulation and also the witness is offering to testify. He is simply making use of a prerogative (to testify in writing),” she justified.

Witnesses and tensions in the political trial of the Court

The Opposition deputy accused the ruling party of “harassing” witnesses, treating them as if they were accused.

Lospennato warned that the commission “works illegally alternating the rule of law and this will have responsibilities that will be settled in international organizations.”

The possible false testimony of judge Ramos

The head of the official bloc, German Martinezrecalled that at the committee meeting on February 23 he had asked the judge Sebastian Ramossummoned that day as a witness, if he had “some systematic link” with D’Alessandro and Robles, to which he replied “no, sir.”

“Almost simultaneously, a series of chats became public where information would arise that could contradict the statements that Dr. Sebastián Ramos expressed under oath,” said the man from Santa Fe.

In this sense, he asked Gaillard that the shorthand version of Ramos’s statements be sent to a criminal judge so that “possible false testimony can be analyzed.” The president of the commission answered affirmatively.

Juan Manuel López came out in defense of Ramos, considering that the chats in question were mere “transcended”, that they were not “incorporated into any legal case.”

“It is evidently illegal intelligence. We have said it: this commission has become a kind of AFI in the open sky“, he pointed out, and reminded Martínez that he had asked him if he had any “systematic link” and not “link” to dry.

In this regard, he ironically suggested to the head of the pro-government bloc that if he is going to “go fishing” that he at least get legal advice to use appropriate terms in the sense of “see if something a little thicker bites.”

ED