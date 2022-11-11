original title:

Implicit aesthetics: the more unreleased, the more visible

“With the advancement of photography technology, close-ups have also begun to be used to capture subtle changes in expressions, and the use of close-ups when expressing emotional emotions has become a ‘grammar’. But I don’t think using close-ups when you’re sad may be effective. Wouldn’t it be counterproductive by appearing too sad? I instead use long shots for sad scenes, not emphasizing sadness – no explanation, just performance. But I use close-ups for scenes that don’t need to emphasize anything, because the In the long shot, the background is too wide, and I think it is troublesome to deal with the background, so I use close-up to eliminate the surrounding background. I think close-up has such an effect. In addition, it is also very effective in describing rhythm and many other aspects.” (“The film has no “grammar”) As an aesthetic experience, compared with touch, smell, taste and even hearing, vision has the farthest distance between the aesthetic subject and the aesthetic object, which can be said to be the safest; other senses, if a little too much, will make people unbearable. But because of this, vision is also the most likely to be abused, and it is easily shortened.

If you combine what Ozu said in another place: “What the director wants is not the actor’s expression, but how to suppress his feelings.” (“Personality and Expression”), we know… It is not so much what Ozu is passively avoiding, but what he is actively pursuing. , or, in order to pursue some things, to avoid other things. Look at his evaluation of Hara Setsuko, who was once considered “can’t act”: “In my opinion, she does not use exaggerated expressions, but the type of natural performance of strong emotions with subtle movements. In other words, she even You can show extreme anger without yelling at them. A performance like Setsuko Hara can easily show delicate emotions. On the contrary, there are some actors who are known as ‘drama elites’, and I have to explain them one by one. It’s really bothering.” It is also the “repression” of the original Setsuko, not the “release”. Obviously, what Ozu is explaining here is a concept of film aesthetics. After all, style is just presentation, and what’s behind it is more critical.

——Zhi’an: “Ozu Talks About How to Make Movies”, originally published in “The Love and the Moon”, Shandong Pictorial Publishing House, April 2022, 1st edition