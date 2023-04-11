Significant delays in traffic are recorded from 8:00 p.m. on Avenida La Voz del Interior in the hand that goes to the Córdoba Airport, at the height of the Quorum Hotel.

The partial interruption of traffic is part of a measure carried out by self-convened teachers in front of the place where the governor, Juan Schiaretti, and the mayor of the city of Córdoba, Martín Llaryora, lead a political act with mayors from the entire province.

Since the morning of this Tuesday, teachers and professors announced that they would also mobilize the Quorum to demonstrate against the provincial government.

In the afternoon, about 40 people went to the place to make visible the salary claim that teachers maintain.

