Home Entertainment Important delays on Avenida La Voz Interior due to a protest by teachers
Entertainment

Important delays on Avenida La Voz Interior due to a protest by teachers

by admin
Important delays on Avenida La Voz Interior due to a protest by teachers

Significant delays in traffic are recorded from 8:00 p.m. on Avenida La Voz del Interior in the hand that goes to the Córdoba Airport, at the height of the Quorum Hotel.

The partial interruption of traffic is part of a measure carried out by self-convened teachers in front of the place where the governor, Juan Schiaretti, and the mayor of the city of Córdoba, Martín Llaryora, lead a political act with mayors from the entire province.

Since the morning of this Tuesday, teachers and professors announced that they would also mobilize the Quorum to demonstrate against the provincial government.

In the afternoon, about 40 people went to the place to make visible the salary claim that teachers maintain.

See also  Chen Xiaojun starring in the new drama "Qingqing Daily" is on the air with partner Bai Jingting and Tian Xiwei to taste the fireworks at the four o'clock in the world-Qianlong.com.cn

You may also like

Sexual abuse, cover-up and harassment: a chief and...

After Repetto’s refusal and Doman’s resignation, the fans...

The pre-sale of the movie “Slam Dunk” opens...

How much did the blue dollar close today,...

Santi Maratea proposed a collection to help the...

What will happen in Independiente after the resignation...

“Grandfather and grandson love” followed by “mother-in-law and...

The interpellation of the Preamble to the political...

Otaku girls, wicked girls, double heroines, the protagonists...

Pharmacies will be able to sell medicines for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy