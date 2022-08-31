A few days ago, the “Avatar: The Way of Water” CINITY Technical Demonstration Seminar was held in Beijing. The 4K3D high frame rate CINITY version of the “Avatar: The Way of Water” demo clip was screened at the China Film CINITY Laboratory, and director James Cameron’s video recording of his speech for the seminar.

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

On the same day, Disney and China Film preliminarily agreed that China Film CINITY projection system will become the exclusive projection technology partner for the new remake of “Avatar” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” domestic large-scale celebrations.

Director Cameron said in his video speech: “The “Avatar” series has challenged the limits of big screen art from the very first part, and I am very happy to present the new episode of “Avatar: The Way of Water” in the top-notch CINITY format. The system is a perfect match for Avatar: Way of Water. I sincerely hope that this will work with you to set a new paradigm for the viewing experience around the world.”