Economic Observer Network reporter Xie Chuchu “Avatar 2” has been set in China and the entire film market has been shaken.

On November 23, the sci-fi action blockbuster “Avatar: The Way of Water” (referred to as “Avatar 2”) directed by James Cameron officially announced that it will be released in mainland China on December 16.

When “Avatar 2” was officially announced to be released in North America in October this year, there were a lot of domestic discussions about whether the film could be canceled. With the confirmation of “Avatar 2” in Hong Kong, China and Taiwan, China in November, there are more and more domestic voices for the film to be fixed.

Xiao Fuqiu, deputy director of publicity at Elephant Films, believes that “Avatar 2” is undoubtedly the largest imported film in the past three years, with a box office expected to reach 4 billion yuan.

According to the data of Maoyan Professional Edition, from 2020 to 2021, the top three at the current box office are “Fast and Furious 9”, with a total box office of 1.392 billion yuan; “Godzilla vs. King Kong”, with a total box office of 1.232 billion yuan; “Jurassic World 3″, with a total box office of 1.059 billion yuan.

An analyst from a film and television agency believes that the domestic setting of “Avatar 2” means that the film market is ushering in a turning point.

However, Xiao Fuqiu believes that the finalization of “Avatar 2″ is limited to this. Many structural problems cannot be solved by simply relying on a few blockbuster films.”

There is still more than a month left in 2022. As of now, the total box office of the Chinese film market is about 28.3 billion yuan. The total box office for the whole year of 2021 is about 47 billion yuan. In 2019 before the epidemic, the total box office was about 64.1 billion yuan.

An analyst at a securities company in Shanghai said, “Avatar 2’s total box office needs to reach 2 billion US dollars to make it back. Assuming that all movie theaters across the country are operating normally, the box office of the film in mainland China is about 4 billion to 5 billion yuan, but according to the current opening rate Look, the box office can only be halved, 2-3 billion yuan.”

Maoyan Professional Edition data shows that as of now, there are 6,627 theaters operating across the country, and nearly half of the theaters are closed. “If this data continues to expand due to the epidemic, it will seriously affect the box office of “Avatar 2.” Xiao Fuqiu said.