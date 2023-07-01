Improvement works advance in the main Idevi channel

at a good pace the first stage of the work is carried out to improve the irrigation system in the Idevi area, included in the national program for Comprehensive Risk Management in the Rural Agroindustrial System.

Producers that make up the board of directors together with authorities and technicians from the Institute toured the works that consist of the regrowth, cleaning and widening of the shoulders in four kilometers of the main channel, in addition to profiling and conditioning tasks of slopes.

The estimated investment for this stage is 160 million pesos and represents 18% of the total works committed. The other sections of work will be waterproofing, in order to avoid possible breaks, and the modernization and change of gates in the intake of the main irrigation system.

The execution of the works will guarantee the current irrigation flows and will enable the growth of the productive area of ​​the Viedma Valley.

From Idevi they highlighted that works of this magnitude have not been carried out for more than 30 years, which is why access to this type of public financing programs is essential in order to ensure the growth of productive activity in the region.

The planned works will be on 11 kilometers of the Main Canal

in the main shot the five current gates will be replacedmanual action, by other new electromechanical ones.

Regarding the Main Channel, the “reconstitution of the hydraulic section and the regrowth of the cross section” between kilometers 26 and 30 with the stabilization of the slopes and, although it is not expected to be coated, waterproofing is recommended in the second stage, in which work is done on its reinforcement.

In the section between kilometers 34 and 28 there will be «the reconstitution of the hydraulic section, regrowth and waterproofing with geomembrane».

The telemetric points for the measurement of flows will allow improve the operation of the system and the «equity for the distribution of water», while it is planned to carry out a “temporary bypass” at kilometer 41 during the time of the works. This will ensure the water supply for livestock producers located on the right bank of the canal.

Who and what area does the project benefit?

The area where the project will be carried out is little more than 20,000 hectares and 467 producers will benefit.

In this sector there are four well-defined production systems: forager/rancher which occupies 59.8% of the surface, vegetable production, which reaches 19.9 -with a predominance of onion cultivation-; then stands out a 13.9 of cereals and 6.3% for the fruit plantationwith nuts as the most relevant category.

Regarding the producers, 329 are small and medium-sized «whose activity is agricultural and livestock production under irrigation, with a high degree of vulnerability due to the current conditions of water availability for irrigation”, according to the opinion of the technical evaluation.





