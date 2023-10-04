Impure Wilhelmina – Dead Decades – EP Review

Impure Wilhelmina – Dead Decades

Origin: Switzerland

Release: 06.10.2023

Label: Season of Mist

Duration: 26:32

Genre: Post Metal / New Wave / Rock

Impure Wilhelmina have existed since 1996, but the last two albums in particular have brought the band great international attention. Why? Originally founded as a post metal band, the Swiss have developed more and more towards new wave and rock over time, resulting in the combo around Mastermind Michael Schindl creates authentic, emotional soundscapes that are second to none.

So you already guessed it: This band not only targets your ears and neck muscles, but also your hearts and minds. Sounds cheesy, but it is true. The EP Dead Decades is in the same vein, although there are “only” three cover versions and two previously unreleased tracks on it. Sounds like musical recycling that only die-hard fans are interested in? It’s possible, but it’s not.

Under Cover

The opener Javanese is a cover of Serge Gainsbourg, who scored a hit with it in 1968. The version of Impure Wilhelmina gives the French chansonnier a post-rock outfit, which works surprisingly well. Melancholy made in France and atmospheric guitar sounds go well together, like you HERE can hear.

Let’s continue Fall Angeloriginally by King Crimson. Here the Swiss increase the metallic content in their sound – but only to give the dark number a little more weight. The song is also a successful cover. If you didn’t know that the song wasn’t written by the band themselves, you wouldn’t know it. The structure and dynamics are adapted in such a way that the cover appears as organic as a self-written piece.

Something similar can be done Plainsong say, a bow The Cure. Post-metallic walls of sound dominate the action here, which gives the number a new and interesting spin.

B-sides with A-class

The previously unreleased, self-written songs Nebulae and We don’t know come from earlier recordings. So B-sides? Basically yes. However, they once again impress with the band’s own mix of heaviness, melody and new wave feeling, so there can be no question of rejects, although the dissonant sound elements are perhaps a little too much in the foreground.

Overall is Dead Decades but a successful EP that leaves you wanting more. Of course, especially on our own new songs. A complete cover album by Impure Wilhelmina But it would also be a great idea if the Swiss maintained the high level with which they surprised us on this EP.

Conclusion

Impure Wilhelmina give along Dead Decades a more than welcome sign of life. Where some other bands suspect that they just want to bridge the waiting time for a new album with an EP and cover versions, the Swiss have clearly put a lot of heart and soul into it. The result: an EP that can only be recommended to any fan of genres that start with “Post”. 8 /10

Line Up

Michael Schindl – guitar, vocals

Diogo Almeida – Gitarre

Sébastien Dutruel – bass

Mario Togni – drums

Tracklist

01. The Javanese

02. Fallen Angel

03. Plainsong

04. The fog

05. We do not know

