In 20 years the price of cars has doubled. Here because

ROME – The Study Center of AutoScout24, the large portal of car and motorcycle ads, has put under the microscope the impact of buying a new car for Italian families compared to 20 years ago, in relation to income.

Analysts have considered the average of the entry level list prices of the top 10 best-selling new cars (Unrae data), excluding electric cars, and if in 2003 4.7 average monthly net household incomes were enough, today 7.7 are needed. i.e. 3 more.

The average price of the 10 best-selling new cars increased from 10,590 euros 20 years ago to 21,040 euros in 2023 (+99%), while average net household incomes increased much less, going from a monthly national average of 2,243 euros to 2,734 euros (+21.9%).

It should be noted that for those who want to buy an electric car, an average of 12.8 monthly payments (35,130 euros) are required. A situation in which the second-hand market proves to be the optimal solution for users looking for new generation cars, of a higher segment or with greater equipment, but at a lower and therefore more affordable price. On AutoScout24, 54% of the cars present are Euro 6, 13% hybrid and electric and almost six out of ten cars are 5 years old or younger.

The AutoScout24 study also took into consideration the 10 best-selling new cars in segments A, B and C. For the purchase of a segment A city car, we range from 4 average monthly net household incomes in 2003 to the current 6.6 (18,050 euros), which reach 10.2 if we consider an electric car; for segment B it went from 4.7 of 20 years ago to 8.1 (22,185 euros) and for segment C from 7.2 to 12.9 (35,225 euros).

“The cost of a new car has almost doubled in the last twenty years – underlined Sergio Lanfranchi of the AutoScout24 Study Center – A situation that certainly occurred due to many factors, including new investments in Research & Development and the incessant integration of new technologies on the vehicles on sale, which have gone on to improve and optimize even the entry-level cars, thus providing the consumer with an increasingly premium choice even in the more accessible levels.

Another important change has been made in the field of safety, whereby today’s cars have many more functions dedicated to the protection of passengers, and many of these have now become indispensable equipment”. (Maurilio Rigo)

