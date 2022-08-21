In 2022, short video users will be inseparable from the movie commentary videos produced by the assembly line

access: Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

At first, you would think that these are the work of a particularly well-known and hard-working short video blogger. After all, the same voice can appear in so many movie commentary videos, so the daily workload and daily reading volume of this person are obviously beyond the reach of ordinary people.

I am embarrassed to say that I am a movie commentator without reading thousands of films.

But later, when you click on a few of these videos in person, you will find that they are actually released by tens of thousands of different movie commentary accounts on the short video platform. And the reason why these videos all look like they were made by the same person is because the process of making commentary videos for these kinds of films now has a highly sophisticated production line. Anyone who masters some basic video editing techniques and insists on watching a movie every day can theoretically be competent for the job of this movie commentary.

I have roughly summed up the creative mode of this type of film commentary video.

First of all, because of the short, flat and fast principle advocated by short video platforms, the length of most of these videos must be controlled within 5 to 10 minutes. It is generally difficult for users to have the patience to watch videos that exceed this length of time. The content of the video must also be concise and capable. It is best to retell the plot directly on the screen of the movie, and specifically select the key points of the story in the movie to explain. Strive to use the shortest time to let the audience understand what kind of story the movie tells.

If one is not finished, it can also be broadcast in P, and it is best to make the cover into a movie poster of three equal parts.

According to the habit of users of short video platforms to quickly obtain information, these videos will definitely release the most visually impactful or gimmicky clips in the entire movie within the first ten seconds. For example, a bizarre murder, or a strange behavior of the protagonist. Coupled with inducing words such as “watch carefully” and “don’t blink”, the audience will be attracted by the plot of the film for the first time.

In order to make it easier for the audience to remember the plot after watching it once, the tongue-in-cheek names of the characters in the movie must also be discarded. Instead, there are various simple and easy-to-remember titles.

Generally, in the first ten seconds of the video, the commentary will simply refer to the protagonist in the film by the title of “this man” and “this woman”. After all, as I said earlier, the video must use a unique plot to attract the audience at the beginning, so there is no need to rush to explain the name of the protagonist.

Afterwards, the narrator will give full play to his ability to nickname his classmates when he was in elementary school, and give them unique titles based on their respective characteristics.

For example, a male character with a relatively strong body can be called “Da Zhuang”; a young and beautiful girl is called “Xiao Mei”; a sexy and beautiful older sister is called “Big Beautiful”; at first glance, he looks like a vicious villain Yes, it’s called “Sorrow”.

Of course, there are also some names that are more hilarious. For example, the most classic “Fobler” mainly refers to the various police officers represented by the FBI in the film.

It is said that this name first came from a movie commentary account with a northeastern accent. Because I didn’t know how to pronounce “FBI” in English, it was directly read into Chinese Pinyin. As a result, this name unexpectedly became popular, and then there was the homophonic stem of “Fobler”. Other commentators have also followed this traffic code, and since then, the police officers in various movie commentaries have been given the unified title of “Fobler”.

These titles can appear repeatedly in different movie commentaries, and after watching a lot, you can even subconsciously think of the characters’ nicknames before the commentary. Anyway, after a five-minute short video, the audience will most likely not remember the appearance of these Dazhuang and Xiaomei, and they will be replaced by “Xin Dazhuang” and “Xin Xiaomei” who keep appearing, just like in science fiction movies. , the same type of robot produced on the same assembly line.

After you have the copywriting and video material ready, the last key step is dubbing.

However, this part also has no technical content at all. In addition to the fact that some of the narrators will now go to great lengths to dub them, the simplest and most popular way is to use computer AI to synthesize a narration dubbing.

You only need to download a specific AI dubbing software – the text-to-speech function provided by Microsoft’s public cloud service platform “Microsoft Azure” is generally used on the computer, and various dubbing apps and small programs are mainly used on the mobile phone. Then select the voice “Yun Xi” that the audience is most familiar with in “Voice”, and then copy the written commentary into the conversion box. In just a few seconds, you can get an AI-synthesized voiceover that is almost indistinguishable from a real-life voiceover. Next, as long as you use editing software to combine the movie screen and dubbing, and match it with BGM that matches the style of the movie, a short movie commentary video is done.

The reason why so many film and television commentary accounts appear on major short video platforms today is that, in addition to the output efficiency of an industrial assembly line, the considerable benefits brought by operating such film commentary accounts are also the reason why the industry is now abnormal. volume” reason.

The domestic technology self-media “bad review” conducted an interview with practitioners of relevant MCN institutions not long ago. When talking about the scale of the company’s operations, the person in charge of the MCN agency said that their company, which is engaged in the incubation of short video accounts for movie commentary and related training, has as many as 12,000 Douyin accounts and more than 6,000 Kuaishou accounts. . These accounts are specially responsible for producing such movie commentary videos, like the assembly line of a factory, continuously delivering various or popular or niche movie commentary videos to the users of the short video platform.

Image source: UP master of station B @ Poor review Jun

Most of the account owners trained by such institutions are student parties, freelancers and housewives who usually have more time at their disposal. The platform will teach them in detail how to make such short videos. As long as they can accumulate a sufficient number of fans, the income brought by a single commentary video can reach thousands of yuan or even higher.

Source: Mingyao of station B UP master @爱发video

These incomes are mainly composed of three parts: short video platform traffic incentives, video platform promotion fees, and the anchor’s own live broadcast revenue. First of all, the short video platform will calculate the traffic share for the anchor based on the playback data of a single video, such as how much a single video will be rewarded for breaking one million views, and so on. The higher the playback volume, the more income the anchor can get. In addition, some accounts explaining domestic genuine film and television dramas will also receive support from video platforms such as iQiyi and Youku. As for the anchors themselves, they make money through “accompanying watching” services and live streaming with goods on short video platforms.

The form of such live broadcasts is generally very fixed. The anchor opens a certain authorized movie or series, and then accompanies the audience to watch the movie and follow the series without speaking. In the live broadcast, in addition to the frontal close-up of the movie and the anchor, there will also be links such as cheap movie tickets and mobile phone numbers below. Don’t think that it doesn’t make much money. In fact, some anchors with a good fan base can earn several thousand yuan per month just by running live broadcasts for one or two hours a day and watching movies with fans.

Source: Data Analysis Platform “Shaking Check”

You can even find copywriting information for related explainer videos through some channels. Therefore, even the commentary that looks like a running account is actually written by these account owners who paid for it. They only need to give these money-purchased copywriting, add AI synthetic voice, and cut it into a video, and they can get a considerable income – after all, the quotation they make to the copywriter is basically 300 yuan for a single piece At the beginning, it can be seen that the income that a successful movie commentary video can create must be at least more than a thousand yuan.

And this kind of operation mode of low investment and high return can naturally attract tens of thousands of speculators, rushing into the industry. Coupled with movie commentary, it has always been a category with low entry barriers on major video platforms. “Involution” has become the ultimate destination of this industry.

It’s hard to sum up how mixed up the short video film commentary industry is today. Some people are looking for unpopular movie commentaries in various Chinese and foreign film and television lists. Even if the same opening scene will be repeated in three videos, as long as it can attract audiences through this title, even a bad movie with a low rating will still have some The qualification to be made into a commentary video.

There are also people who always preemptively explain the most popular film and television works in order to pursue the popularity. Like some of the most popular American dramas abroad, you are often looking for resources on the Internet the day before, and the next day you can swipe the commentary video of its latest episode on the short video platform. These commentaries condense the original episode of dozens of minutes into a video that can be watched in just a few minutes, crumble and smash the plot and feed it to the audience little by little. , turned into giant babies without a digestive system.

The new Marvel drama “Hulk”, which just started airing on August 18, already has a detailed explanation video on the short video platform

And this situation has even begun to gradually spread to explanatory videos in other fields. After all, this is an almost universal creation template, and you can certainly use it to explain animations and even games.

The latest demo of “Black Myth: Wukong” just announced yesterday, there is already a short video commentary version

The reason for this situation is largely due to the fact that in the film commentary industry, a large number of low-level participants have actually been difficult to divide up the cake. Although everyone knows that this industry makes money, the bulk of the money undoubtedly flows into the pockets of the few head and middle-level practitioners.

For the bottom-level practitioners, who account for a larger proportion, the key to successful entrepreneurship is to bet on a popular video. Only when the number of fans increases and the video becomes popular can you be on the right track in this industry and have the opportunity to make money. Before that, you can only keep producing, keep betting. Winning the bet means freedom of wealth, and losing the bet is nothing more than turning around to make the next commentary video.

There is almost no cost of trial and error, and the output efficiency is amazingly fast, and you don’t need to spend too much effort to manage accounts, which is one of the reasons why many people flooded into this industry in a short period of time.

Netizens shared their income when they first started making short videos of movie commentaries Source: Zhihu user @七大哥

In contrast, the bigger controversy always comes from the contradiction between the audience of such short videos and the traditional movie lovers.

This is actually a difficult question to discuss. Viewers who are keen to watch such short videos will think they don’t have time to watch a full movie at all. They only hope that they can quickly get the plot context of the movie through short videos, so that they can find some common topics with others in daily social interactions.

Some people also choose to use the way of watching movie commentaries to avoid lightning for their own movie selection process. After all, hundreds of movies are born in the world every year, and it is impossible for normal people to watch every movie seriously. If short videos can help them effectively avoid lightning, or get in touch with some unpopular masterpieces that they don’t usually pay attention to, then it is indeed a good way to select films.

But for the majority of senior movie lovers, the emergence of a large number of inferior movie commentaries has insulted the unique video art of movie to some extent. In their opinion, a movie not only has the most basic plot, but also the lighting layout during shooting, the deep meaning of a certain line, and a subtle change in the character’s expression. The details in these films can only be seen by the audience who really watched the movie seriously. , can be deeply felt. Moreover, the film itself was shot with great effort by the production team, and the audience naturally has to devote themselves to the process of watching the film wholeheartedly. But the emergence of short film commentary videos has completely destroyed such a sacred movie viewing process, making movie watching a cheap entertainment pastime.

Screenwriter Zhang Xiaobei’s criticism of short film commentary videos

Even putting aside the disputes between these audiences, after the popularity of movie commentary videos, the biggest loss is still the copyright owner of the film and television works.

In April 2021, 73 film and television agencies and more than 500 artists jointly launched a boycott of short video infringements.

On June 3 of the same year, at the 9th China Online Video Conference, the long video platform represented by Aiyouteng jointly denounced the short video platform and station B. The reason is that there are a large number of unauthorized film and television works on these platforms, as well as related editing and interpretation.

Finally, on December 15th, the China Online Audio-Visual Program Service Association finally officially released a new version of the “Detailed Rules for the Review of Online Short Video Content”. Among them, Articles 92 and 93 respectively prohibit the production of the following short videos:

“Illegal broadcasting of clips of movies, TV dramas, and online film and television dramas that have not been approved by the state for broadcasting, various overseas audio-visual programs and clips that have not been approved for introduction, or audio-visual programs and clips that have been expressly prohibited by the state.”

“Cutting or adapting various audio-visual programs and fragments without authorization, such as movies, TV dramas, and online film and television dramas.”

On the positive side, these boycotts and denunciations did, to a certain extent, have the effect of curbing or even killing those shady violations and infringements on the short video platform. Nowadays, you seldom see the second-generation works of domestic film and television dramas released without authorization on these short video platforms.

Not only that, but not long ago, iQIYI also reached a cooperation with Douyin, and the two parties will explore the secondary creation and promotion of long video content. That is to say. In the future, as long as Douyin content creators are officially authorized by iQIYI, they can still publish second-generation works of genuine film and television dramas, and even get official promotion.

This is indeed the case. Now you search for some popular genuine movies and episodes on Douyin, in addition to the corresponding commentary videos, the top of the video title will also be accompanied by an officially authorized viewing address, or a download link of the iQiyi APP. Obviously, through these links, iQiyi and Douyin can guide the viewers who watch the commentary videos to the official genuine videos, thus forming a virtuous circle. Let copyright owners, short video platforms and content creators all benefit from it.

Click the link to jump to the genuine resource to watch

A similar situation also appeared in Kuaishou. Viewers can click on the link in the commentary video to jump to Kuaishou’s official film and television resource library. There are not only “Douban”-style detailed film introductions and audience evaluations, but also you only need to spend an inexpensive membership fee. You can watch the complete genuine resources directly. In addition, Kuaishou also provides jump links to other film and television platforms including Migu Video, and viewers can watch the full original video for free after waiting for an advertisement.

It does have a bit of a “Douban” flavor.

It is not difficult to see that the above practices have indeed achieved a clever balance between the interests of short video platforms, copyright owners and viewers to some extent. It is undoubtedly a good thing that the audience has the genuine version, the short video platform and the copyright owner have traffic, and everyone can benefit from each other.

But as I said before, these are just the bright side of things. In fact, you can also see that in the nearly one year after the release of the “Detailed Rules”, although the illegal second-hand creation of domestic film and television dramas has been largely curbed, those foreign film and television works that cannot carry out genuine rights protection, Instead, it has become a hotbed for the incubation of inferior movie commentary videos.

Since domestic movies are not allowed to be commented casually, naturally more people will comment on foreign movies. Foreign copyright owners are unable to pursue domestic video authors for infringements, and their works are generally not likely to pass the trial. The “Details” also do not stipulate that these foreign films should not be commented on, which is obviously a huge business opportunity. As a result, many people took this idea and threw themselves into the industry of film commentary.

Detailed tutorials can even be purchased on e-commerce platforms

If you insist on pursuing it, as early as the era when the Chinese Internet was just developed, commenting on foreign films was already a very popular industry. At that time, the job of various video creators was nothing more than retell the original plot of the movie in their own way.

However, unlike today’s stereotyped AI synthetic dubbing, these ancient movie commentary videos are generally integrated into their own distinctive commentary style by the creators, as well as unique thinking and insights on the film’s plot. This is completely different from telling the plot according to the screen as it is. Therefore, these videos were not unexpectedly popular at the time, and even now, people are often turning them out for aftertaste.

The earliest film commentary I personally came into contact with was the old wet man who complained about all kinds of weird and bad movies on Youku.

After all, why do we particularly hate those AI-dubbed movie commentary videos, and the movie commentary numbers hatched on the assembly line. Essentially, they neither deliver any valuable content to the audience, nor do they show any unique personal expression that a content creator should have.

They’re some kind of content creation that doesn’t have any ideas attached, as if someone took a bunch of fresh food, mashed it up in a blender, and then told you that the nutritional value wasn’t lost at all.

In the end, after you have watched hundreds of thousands of similar movie commentary videos, you will become the same emotionless assembly line worker as these assembly line videos. Your task is to continue to slide your finger up after watching this video and wait for the next commentary video to appear.

So, do you still remember what the last “Xiaomei” and “Da Zhuang” looked like?