In 2022 "Socorristas en Red" accompanied 2,145 people in their decision to abort in Patagonia
In 2022 “Socorristas en Red” accompanied 2,145 people in their decision to abort in Patagonia

In 2022 “Socorristas en Red” accompanied 2,145 people in their decision to abort in Patagonia

Socorristas en Red (SenRed) provides information and accompanies people who decide to have an abortion in Argentina. It is made up of 49 organizations from all over the country and was born in 2012, at the impulse of the La Revuelta de Neuquén Feminist Collective. After legalization in 2020, his work has not diminished.

The latest data systematization report reveals that in 2022 SenRed provided support and information to 13,292 people who expressed their decision to abort, in Argentina. 10% carried out the practice in the health system, and the rest did it self-managed (with misoprostol, at home, for example).

91% of the people contacted were 12 weeks or less pregnant, and 70% -of those over 18 years old- knew that they could request a voluntary and legal abortion in the health system. He 60.8% were between 20 and 29 years old.

In dialogue with «Let’s start» by RIO NEGRO RADIO, Julia Burton, sociologist and member of the network, explained that the data “brings us closer to the daily life of abortion from a place that is more than who these people are: how old are they, if they have children or do not have children, daughters, if they have job”.

And he added: “It seems to me that one of the salient data that exists to share has to do with the age range, because you always think, or perhaps your gaze is set on the younger age groups, and although there are young people who are going to perform abortions, They are not such small women who approach. We are talking about an age range closer to early youth.

16.1% of the accompaniments were in the Patagonian region.

Listen to sociologist and feminist activist Julia Burton on RÍO NEGRO RADIO:

