Source: Xinhuanet
Time: 2022-08-16 16:37
Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 13 (Reporter Wang Peng) The reporter learned from the State Film Administration on the 13th that as of 16:38 that day, my country’s 2022 summer box office reached 7.382 billion yuan, exceeding the 2021 summer box office of 7.381 billion yuan As a result, the film market recovered well.
Among them, “Walking on the Moon” and “Life Events” temporarily ranked the top two in this year’s summer box office list. In addition, the box office results of films such as “The Detective War”, “Tomorrow’s War” and “Mozart in Outer Space” also ranked at the top of the box office list this summer.
Recently, the State Film Administration has launched a series of measures to promote film consumption, including launching the 2022 film consumption season for the benefit of the people, and cooperating with a number of film ticketing platforms to issue a total of 100 million yuan of film viewing consumption coupons. These film consumption promotion “combination boxing” cooperates with multi-type and multi-theme high-quality films, which not only stimulates the potential of film consumption and better meets the multi-level spiritual and cultural needs of the masses, but also provides an important tool for promoting the faster recovery and continuous improvement of the film market. Assure.
