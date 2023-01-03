Original title: The national movie box office will reach 30 billion yuan in 2022 (quote)

“Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake” won the annual box office champion (theme)

Report tonight (Reporter Ding Xiaochen) In 2022, the total national movie box office will end at 30.067 billion yuan. This figure is about 36% lower than the previous year’s 47 billion yuan.

“Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake” has a cumulative box office of more than 4 billion yuan, and won the annual box office champion; Yi Yangqianxi became the first “post-00” filmmaker in China to star in the box office with a box office of over 10 billion; Ma Li became China‘s The highest-grossing actress in film history.

According to the National Film Administration, among the total national movie box office in 2022, the box office of domestic movies is 25.511 billion yuan, accounting for 84.85% of the total box office; 712 million people watched movies in urban theaters throughout the year. Among them, the Spring Festival and summer files became important ticket warehouses in the film market for the whole year last year. In February 2022, under the guidance of Spring Festival films such as “Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake” and “Miracle Stupid Child”, the monthly box office achieved 10.357 billion yuan.

Lighthouse Professional Edition data shows that the total box office (including pre-sales) from December 31, 2022 to January 2, 2023 is 331 million yuan. The top three films leading the New Year’s Day box office are: “Avatar: The Way of Water” with 160 million yuan, “Want to See You” with 84.728 million yuan, and “The Desperate Husband” with 72.64 million yuan.