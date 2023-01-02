Original title: In 2022, the total national movie box office will reach 30.067 billion

Yesterday (January 1), the National Film Administration released data that the total national movie box office in 2022 will be 30.067 billion yuan. Among them, the box office of domestic films was 25.51 billion yuan, accounting for 84.85% of the total box office, and the number of moviegoers in city theaters throughout the year was 712 million.

In February 2022, the monthly box office achieved 10.357 billion yuan. On February 10, the annual box office exceeded the 10 billion yuan mark, breaking the annual box office of the Chinese film market and breaking the 10 billion record the fastest.

The cumulative box office of “Changjin Lake: Water Gate Bridge” single film reached 4.067 billion yuan, won the annual box office championship, and ranked 8th in the box office list of Chinese film history. The summer films “Big Events in Life” and “Lonely Walking on the Moon” have successively made efforts. The box office of the main promotion period reached 9.135 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23.76%, setting the best summer box office record since the epidemic.

This year, the results of the Chinese film satisfaction survey rose steadily, and the satisfaction with the Spring Festival file reached 85.3 points, a record high. Satisfaction levels for summer, Mid-Autumn, National Day and other schedules are all in the satisfactory range, and domestic films have won high praise from audiences for their high-quality creations.