In 2022, the Chinese film market has experienced a severe test. However, the more you are in a low period, the more you can discover the power of excellent film works and the comfort for the soul. Chinese filmmakers tenaciously paint with light and shadow, looking for all possible vitality to realize their artistic dreams. It is tragic and moving, and it also brings expectations to everyone. Many movie fans posted the words “2022, we still believe in movies” in the circle of friends.

In 2022, the film market got off to a good start. The Spring Festival film market ended with a box office record of 6.6 billion, making it the runner-up in the history of Chinese Spring Festival box office. Among them, the box office champion “Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake” became a “super head” work, and the comedy “This Killer Is Not So Calm” became the runner-up, which also proved that comedy is a kind of just-needed genre during Chinese holiday schedules.

Affected by the epidemic, only seven films were released during the May 1st period. Romance movies have always occupied a place. “I Really Hate Long-distance Relationship” ranked first in this year’s May 1st box office with a box office of more than 80 million.

In 2022, the total box office (including pre-sales) of the summer file will exceed 9 billion, and “Lonely Walking on the Moon” and “Life Events” will rank first and second at the box office of the summer file, bringing a wave of “little climax” to the Chinese film market.

In 2022, the total box office of the National Day file will exceed 1.4 billion, and the new mainstream film will become the leader. For the first time, the movie “A Thousand Miles Homecoming”, which focuses on the evacuation of Chinese diplomats behind the scenes, has been strong all the way, becoming the box office champion of the National Day file; Following “Captain of China” and “Heroes of Fire”, it is the third “Hero Series” film produced by Bona.

This year, many filmmakers have dedicated wonderful performances on the screen. They not only created vivid characters, but also let the audience see the spiritual arc of actors and characters shining together.

The movie “Shuimen Bridge of Changjin Lake” portrays the heroes of the Chinese Volunteer Army soldiers. All the actors and creators worked hard and made great efforts. The responsibility and responsibility of Chinese filmmakers.

In another new mainstream blockbuster “The Journey Back”, Zhang Yi performed the vivid flesh and blood and distinctive personality of the diplomats. Every expression of his is true and natural, with a degree of relaxation.

In “The Return of Thousands of Miles”, Li Xuejian, an old drama player, does not have many roles, but it has the effect of “fixing the sea”. Another veteran actor Wu Yanshu also shines on the screen this year, with her role in “Mom! “, Wu Yanshu won the Best Actress Award at the 12th Beijing International Film Festival in 2022.

Compared with the diligence and dedication of old actors, the potential of young actors is also unstoppable. Zhu Yilong won the Best Actor Award at the 35th China Film Golden Rooster Awards in 2022 with “Life Events”. This is the industry’s recognition of him and the audience. We expect him to unlock his unlimited potential.

另一位年轻演员郝瀚的努力也赢得了观众的喜爱，在电影《独行月球》中，每天“吃饭睡觉揍沈腾”的猛宠金刚鼠，不仅成为电影里地球人类的“新晋顶流”, also successfully attracted the love of the audience. The actor playing Gangzi is Hao Han, the actor of Happy Twist. Although he did not show his face in the movie, he spent a year of hard training to complete this role.

Due to the continuous superimposition of market uncertainties by the epidemic this year, the traditional rhythm of film production, publicity, and release has been disrupted. In order to achieve the big goal of theater release, many films have no time to take care of too many operational details. Therefore, the limit setting has become a helpless move for the film industry this year.

The movie “New God List: Yang Jian” can be said to have compressed the announcement and release time to the extreme. Three and a half days is a pity for this movie that has been in preparation for more than three years. In addition, the film “Lonely Walking on the Moon” was scheduled 10 days in advance, and “Broken Bridge” was scheduled 10 days in advance. This situation is also very harmful to the film.

However, movie studios are also actively seeking a living space. Compared with the haste of setting the limit, some well-known filmmakers have extended the release cycle through “key extensions”, which has indeed boosted the movie’s box office. “Life Events”, which was released on June 24, went through two key extensions, and the release time was extended to September 26, with a final box office of 1.712 billion; “Lonely Moon” was released on July 29, and the film key was postponed twice Until October 29th; Guoman “New God List: Yang Jian” finally closed with a box office of 550 million after the key extension, ranking among the top 10 box office of domestic animated films in film history, and ranked TOP 2 in the box office of domestic animated films in 2022. In addition, this year’s “Sniper”, “Brother, Hello”, “Thousands of Miles” and “Ordinary Heroes” and other films have also achieved good results through key extensions.

At the “China Film Investment and Financing Summit” held at the Beijing International Film Festival, industry veterans believed that this year is the most difficult year for the Chinese film market. However, there is hope in the crisis.

It was the end of the year, and audiences went into the theater one after another, immersing themselves in the vast underwater world of “Avatar 2”, and films such as “Desperate Master Husband” and “Want to See You” are also “calling” the audience to re-enter the theater and become “Still Believe” Movie” is the best footnote.