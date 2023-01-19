Original title: In 2023, it is possible that the horoscope divorce ranking will be due to divorce.

Every couple of men and women have long-term ideas when they first get married, but in the end they will always cause emotional discord for one reason or another, and even divorce in serious cases. Among the twelve constellations, these constellations are most likely to divorce in 2023, and the possibility is getting higher and higher. Let’s see who are they?

Third place: Libra

Libras may face a high probability of divorce during 2023. You must know that their conditions are very good, but their relationship has not been smooth. Especially during 2023, they are very likely to have conflicts with their significant other, leading to divorce. As an air sign, they are inherently insecure and unstable, so unexpected situations are bound to happen. There is also the question of the sense of responsibility in marriage. You seem to be used to the contributions of others, but you don’t understand the performance, which will inevitably disappoint the other half.

Second place: Virgo

It stands to reason that a Virgo is a person who doesn’t like any changes after getting married, and the probability of divorce should be very low. But unfortunately, they cannot escape the fate of easy divorce in 2023. The main reason is that there is no room for sand in the eyes of Virgos. As long as some things fail to meet their expectations, they will continue to expand the conflict, and even attribute all the responsibilities to the other party. If there are too many neurotic situations, the other half will feel exhausted, and will eventually choose to end the marriage in 2023.

First place: Gemini

Gemini originally had a very happy married life, but because he didn’t know how to cherish it, he could only watch his marriage go to ruin. They have always been in pursuit of novelty. When they fall in love with someone, they will be obedient to the other half, but when the novelty fades after they get it, they will treat this relationship with a very slack attitude, even I started to envy other people’s marriages and made various comparisons. This kind of state of being in a state of being blessed but not blessed, it is no wonder that the other half will be disappointed, and divorce is hard to avoid.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: