In 2023, the special funds for the development of Xiamen’s film and television industry began to apply-Xiamen Channel Homepage- Southeast Net Xiamen Channel

In 2023, the special funds for the development of Xiamen’s film and television industry began to apply

Xiamen Daily News (correspondent Jiang Zhihui）According to relevant policies and regulations such as the “Supplementary Regulations on Further Promoting the Development of the Cultural Industry in Xiamen City” and “Several Regulations on Further Promotion of the Development of the Film and Television Industry in Xiamen City”, the Propaganda Department of the Xiamen Municipal Party Committee (Municipal Film Bureau) formulated the “2023 Xiamen City Film and Television Industry Development Plan” Special Fund Application Guidelines”, the application work will start from now on, and relevant film and television companies can apply online before 24:00 on July 2, 2023. In 2023, the new “Several Measures for Promoting the High-quality Development of the Film and Television Industry in Xiamen” will release the declaration requirements and organize declarations at another time.

Declaring enterprises need to be “into the system”

The requirements for the support objects of the special funds are as follows: firstly, recognized film and television enterprises whose registration place is within the administrative area of ​​Xiamen City, and whose business forms include corporate enterprises, partnership enterprises, and sole proprietorship enterprises (excluding branches); secondly, filming in Xiamen The third is the company that holds the premiere ceremony of the national theater movie in Xiamen; the fourth is other qualified companies.

As for the identification conditions of film and television enterprises, the “Declaration Guidelines” also made a clear statement: 1. The industry characteristics in the name of the commercial subject and the main business items in the business scope should reflect the film and television production, distribution, screening, film and television equipment; Leasing, actor brokerage, film and television training, script creation, film and television base operation, post-production and other film and television related activities; 2. Implement independent accounting, self-management, self-responsibility for profits and losses, and standardized financial management; 3. Has been included in the cultural industry statistical directory. The Propaganda Department of each district committee is responsible for identifying film and television enterprises in its jurisdiction.

The scope of support covers 13 categories

The scope of support includes: supporting film and television enterprises and professionals to settle in Xiamen; supporting the construction of film and television script creation bases; supporting film and television enterprises in this city to purchase film and television scripts; supporting film and television crews shooting in Xiamen; supporting the introduction and independent development of film and television post-production technology; supporting film distribution; Support national theater films to hold premieres in Xiamen; support excellent film and television works and animation works to be played on traditional platforms and online platforms; support the export of excellent film and television works; support excellent award-winning film and television works; support film and television companies to participate in well-known domestic and foreign film and television exhibitions and large Film and television activities; support the operation of film and television public service platforms such as film and television industrial parks, film and television shooting bases, and film and television talent training; support film and television companies in financing, and equity investment institutions in investing in film and television companies.

The “Declaration Guide” also lists some norms and limitations. For example, in principle, the same enterprise, the same organization, and the same project can enjoy this policy according to the principle of “no duplication”. It overlaps with other relevant support policies at the municipal level, and the difference will be compensated according to the high principle; the time of expenses (based on bills) and taxation time (the value-added tax is based on the annual storage period of the value-added tax, and the income tax is based on the annual period of the year) of the supported projects must be 2022 From January 1 to December 31, 2022.

Online declaration + mailing materials

The “Declaration Guide” also explains in detail how to declare. Before 24:00 on July 2, the declaring enterprise logs on to the “iXiamen” one-stop comprehensive service platform (https://www.ixiamen.org.cn/), clicks on “i Finance”, and enters the “Comprehensive Management of Industrial Support Funds” System”, click “Project Application – Municipal Office of Cultural Development – Special Fund for Xiamen Film and Television Industry Development” in turn, complete the online report and submit relevant electronic materials. For more detailed application conditions, requirements and materials, you can log on to the portal website of the Xiamen Municipal People’s Government, or call the Xiamen Film and Television Industry Service Center at 18150080035, or the Publicity Department of the Municipal Party Committee (City Film Bureau) at 0592-2893720 for consultation.

After receiving the text message of acceptance, the declaring enterprise needs to print the “Xiamen Film and Television Industry Development Special Fund Declaration Form” in the system, and submit it together with other attachment materials to the Xiamen Film and Television Industry Service Center by mail or on-site (recommended mailing).

The Propaganda Department of the Municipal Party Committee (Municipal Film Bureau) will organize the re-examination of the application materials that have passed the preliminary examination, and organize a joint review by relevant municipal departments. Incentive funds such as taxation for film and television enterprises and film and television professionals will be appropriated by districts to qualified reporting enterprises according to procedures. If other proposed support projects pass the public announcement without objection, the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department (Municipal Film Bureau) will announce the annual support projects and amounts, and Appropriate to eligible applicants.