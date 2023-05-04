In 2023, the total box office of “May 1st” movies will exceed RMB 1.5 billion and the total number of moviegoers will be 37.434 million|Schedule_Sina Technology_Sina.com





Statistics show that as of 24:00 on May 3, Beijing time, the total box office of the “May 1st” movies in 2023 exceeded 1.5 billion yuan, ranking third in the “May 1st” box office in Chinese film history, with a total of 37.434 million moviegoers. The total number of games is 2.299 million.

The influx of nearly 20 new films made this May Day schedule “the most crowded in history”.

However, judging from the box office results, only a few of the new films in this schedule have attracted attention, and the top five box office of the schedule are:

1. “Unfamiliar Life” 510 million (accumulated 544 million)

2. “King of the Sky” 464 million (accumulated 539 million)

3. “So Many Years” 172 million (cumulative 216 million)

4. “Slam Dunk” 149 million (accumulated 601 million)

5. “Procuratorate” 47.060 million (accumulated 47.204 million)

Among them, “Unfamiliar Life”, as a comedy, is more popular during this festival. Netizens said that “it’s not fancy, I just want to make you laugh”, which is very suitable for a family to watch.

And “King of the Sky” has been highly anticipated from the very beginning, because many of China‘s most cutting-edge models, including the J-20, J-16, and J-10C, were unveiled in the film, and many followers bought tickets one after another. A glance at the truth.

According to data from the Beacon database, female audiences accounted for more than 60% of the audience for May 1 this year, and female audiences for many romance films and cartoons accounted for a prominent proportion;In terms of age, nearly one-third of the audience in May 1st this year are 35 years old and above, which is much higher than the daily average.

According to analysis, this is mainly due to the prominent proportion of audiences aged 35 and above in the leading film “King of the Sky”, which is close to 40%.

Zikuai Technology



