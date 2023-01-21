Original title: Which zodiac signs will not be able to avoid peach blossom disaster in 2023?

Love is something that fascinates people, especially when they are young, they are always eager to find true love, hoping to find the one they love and hold their hands for a lifetime, until they grow old. At the age of first love, everyone has the idea of ​​​​only loving one person in their life. However, as I grow older and mature, I gradually understand that love is not the only one. We may encounter many rotten peach blossoms on the road of love, and they will become our catastrophe. Let’s take a look at the analysis of the zodiac, who may have a peach blossom disaster in 2023.

Rooster

Rooster people may be entangled by rotten peach blossoms in 2023, and they will not be able to escape the peach blossom disaster, especially for married rooster people, they may still do things that betray their partners. Rooster people may meet powerful people this year who are rich and powerful. Rooster people themselves are the type who tend to follow others, as long as they hook their fingers slightly, they will immediately throw themselves into their arms. Little do they know that the other party does not want to establish an intimate love or marriage relationship with the rooster at all, but just has a playful mentality. In the end, the rooster will inevitably be abandoned tragically, and the original marriage relationship will not be able to return. , The couple may even divorce directly.

Rabbit

In 2023, the natal year of the rabbit people is Tai Sui, beware of rotten peach blossoms, they can’t escape the peach blossom disaster, they are the type of flirtatious, in 2023 there will be a lot of deceptive rotten peach blossoms around, these people pretend to be very good on the surface , may pretend to be tall, rich, handsome, or white, rich and beautiful. Rabbit people will not hesitate to throw themselves into each other’s arms or traps, and in the end they will definitely be cheated of money and sex. Fortunately, people born in the year of the rabbit are the heartless type, they will not be in pain for a long time, they may soon get out of this failed relationship experience, and will continue to look for another relationship of their own. For the rabbits, in 2023, you must be clean and self-conscious, and never start a relationship casually. If there are many suitors around you, you must go through a long period of investigation, and don’t be deceived by the other party’s sweet words, and don’t just look at the other party’s appearance. In terms of appearance, it is necessary to pay attention to the inner character of the other party.

zodiac rat

The relationship fortune of Rat people is not very good in the Year of the Rabbit, and they are likely to encounter rotten peach blossoms that they cannot escape, especially for Rat people who have a partner, which will bring them a great negative impact. They may be separated from their partners for a long time this year because of study or work. There will be many rotten peach blossoms around Rat people. Even if Rat people sternly reject each other, they will still stalk them. Fighting will affect the normal life of the rat people.

