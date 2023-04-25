In 2023, Xiangyun originally sang the national song “China’s Auspicious Ruyi” – China Entertainment Network

In 2023, Shi Xiangyun originally sang the national song “China‘s Auspicious Ruyi”, which was included in Shi Xiangyun’s 16th physical music album “Beautiful China“. This album was produced by Beijing Audio-Visual Co., Ltd. of Gehua Media Group. This album A total of 10 folk songs are collected, 2 original folk songs “Beautiful China” and “Auspicious China“, and 8 folk songs authorized by the China Music Copyright Association: “Hello Motherland”, “All the Best”, “And Sing Liuyang River”, “Beautiful Mood”, “My Motherland and Me”, “China‘s Big Stage”, “Five-Star Red Flag”, “Yellow River Fisherman”. Shi Xiangyun wonderfully interpreted this cheerful, festive, exciting and exciting song with his own sweet and clear voice.

The lyrics of “China‘s Auspicious Ruyi” are subtle and have a long artistic conception, “The days are sweet and the home is healthy, and every family makes a wish. I hope you wish you good luck, and happiness surrounds you in peace and health.” The whole song has a cheerful rhythm and a warm atmosphere, and the singing is passionate and blood-boiling. “Looking at the return of spring to the land, may the world be full of happiness and happiness, China wishes you good luck, China will work hard for you, recall the past and see the glory of the present, and create new chapters and new chapters.” The high-spirited passion and flying melody, Magnificent atmosphere, sonorous and powerful. Shi Xiangyun’s affectionate singing voice expresses our pride and pride as a Chinese!

The representative works of Shi Xiangyun’s original singer include: “Beautiful Military Flower”, “Wish”, “Flower Guduo”, “Chinese Rhythm”, “Picture in Picture”, “Love Warms the Heart”, “Witness Together”, “The Most Beautiful Retrograde Back View” , “The Wind Passes, Flowers Bloom and the Red Flag Floats”, “Listen to China Singing”, “Motherland”, “Youth Mission”, “Border Army Soul”, “Little Soldier Complex”, “Youth Line”, “Mission”, “Dancing in Beijing” “, “Thirty Years”, “Iron and Blood Loyalty”, “A Sergeant’s Dream”, “Singing Accompanies You to Go Far Away”, “Army Flag in My Heart”, “Where Dreams Begin”, “Beauty of Beijing”, “Flag of Honor”, “The Most Glorious Days of Being a Soldier”, “Pioneer of Supporting Austria”, “Dream Realization”, “Soldier’s Style”, “Song of Soldiers”, “Gesanghua”, “Our Milestone”, “Dream of Camouflage”, “Army Flag” “Ode”, “Follow the Party”, “Let’s Walk Together”, “Tent Flower” and so on.

Thanks to the great motherland for protecting our hundreds of millions of citizens. Shi Xiangyun expresses the love of Chinese sons and daughters for the motherland with deep affection and touches the hearts of the people. She hopes to sing the deep love for the motherland in her heart through singing, present the motherland with music, and wish the great motherland more prosperity!