ROME – By 2050, two thirds (67%) of the world‘s car fleet in circulation will consist of internal combustion cars (petrol, diesel and hybrids), 28% of full electric and plug-in hybrids and 5% from alternative fuel cars (hydrogen, methane and LPG). Also by 2050, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are expected to become the top sellers of all, with a 56% market share, followed by internal combustion vehicles (ICEs, with 18% share), hybrid electrics (HEV , with a 16% stake), by Phev (5%) and by Feul Cell and Flex Fuel (5%). Even with the growth of electric mobility expected in the future, which in Europe will accelerate from 2035 (the year from which internal combustion vehicles can no longer be marketed in EU countries), traditionally fueled vehicles will therefore continue for a long time be the most popular globally. These forecasts derive from an elaboration by the Autopromotec Observatory on the basis of studies by Bloomberg New Energy Finance, Goldman Sachs and the Wood Mackenzie Group.

23 December 2022



It therefore means that despite the Community provision according to which internal combustion vehicles will no longer be marketed in EU countries from 2035, petrol and diesel cars will continue to roam free and happy on the streets of the whole world. And there will be many, many. The phenomenon, represented by an authoritative forecast (but still a forecast), not only worries those who care about the fate of the planet, but much more prosaically affects the boundless automotive repair sector.

The workshops, their managers and those who work there will therefore have to travel on two tracks. On the one hand, being continuously updated on the evolution that electric cars will undergo year after year: something that is by no means easy and above all very distant from the old approach linked to the internal combustion engine. On the other, they won’t be able to afford the luxury of throwing their previous experience into oblivion, because they will still be called upon to get their hands dirty to fix a petrol or diesel engine. (frederick fish)