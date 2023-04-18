In a bikini at Coachella: Leni Klum is in a festival mood

As we all know, Coachella is not just any festival. It’s not just about music, but above all about seeing and being seen. This year, Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni also plunges into the fray. And of course she knows how to put herself in the limelight.

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. Of course, Heidi Klum’s eldest daughter Leni also knows how to skillfully attract attention. The 18-year-old proves this once again with a photo that she uploaded to Instagram. It should show her at the Coachella Festival in Indio near Palm Springs.

The young model can be seen in a black bikini top, dark green cargo pants, a green cap, XXL sunglasses and black lace-up shoes. Leni Klum is sitting on a meadow, other festival visitors can be seen in the background.

Her simple comment: a green heart. Leni Klum quickly collected more than 145,000 likes for her post – a record on her account.

Mama Heidi Klum also likes to show off her more than ten million Instagram followers sexy. Most recently, she sent revealing greetings in the style of a “Playboy Bunny” at Easter. For the photo she posed topless – with bunny ears, kissing mouth and only in tight bikini panties in front of a pool.

Leni Klum is the daughter of Heidi Klum and former sports manager Flavio Briatore. She was adopted by Seal, her mother’s future husband. The singer and the “Germany’s next top model” presenter had three more children, who are now Leni Klum’s half-siblings. She made her modeling debut with her mother in December 2020.

The Coachella Festival has taken place every year since 1999 and has increasingly developed into a cult event, to which many stars and starlets regularly travel. A special feature is that the three-day concert program will be repeated identically a week later. The first part of the festival this year took place last weekend.