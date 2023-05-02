In a gesture to the IMF, Massa has removed 100% of energy subsidies since May: how it will impact Córdoba

The Secretary of Energy of the Nation finally launched the full removal of subsidies to users who did not register in the Registryas promised by the Economy Minister Sergio Massabefore the International Monetary Fund. In the Official Gazette of this Tuesday, resolution 323/23 is published, which provides that N1 users pay 100% of the cost of energy, without any official help.

Strictly speaking, last March the withdrawal of official aid should have ended, which began in September 2022 and should have ended six months later. It was arranged gradually, in three sections of 20%, 40% and 40%.

However, the last segment of the haircut was never applied, the second was done only halfway and, in addition, the seasonal price of energy was delayed, with which, in practice, today all residential users pay, on average, the 41% of what it costs to produce it.

Subsidies: Massa has ready the 100% deduction from higher-income households

The conclusion, challenged in detail by the IMF technicians, is that the situation is worse than last year. The coverage percentage – that is, what the user pays – was at 36% at that time. It improved to 43% in 2022 and deteriorated again now, which is at 40%.

The voice agreed to the resolutions prepared by the Ministry of Energy that were published this Tuesday, since they should come into effect from this month. This is a huge offering that the economic team will present to Washington before the IMF technicianswho are negotiating an advance of the disbursements of the second semester in order to calm the exchange rate run.

The complete removal of the subsidies to high-income residential would be a huge offering from the economic team to the IMF technicians at a time when they are negotiating in Washington an advance of the disbursements of the second semester in an attempt to calm the exchange rate run.

There are three measures that were included in the renegotiated agreement with the IMF, which were not fulfilled: positive real rates, not delaying the exchange rate and applying energy segmentation. Last week, the Central raised the rate from 81% to 91% and accelerated the daily rate of devaluation of the peso, which now runs at 9.6% per month. This would be the third measure.

The details of Massa’s plan

Over the weekend, the distributors in the interior of the country agreed to the official resolutions that they should be publishing Energía. In the recitals it is recalled that by virtue of decree 332/22 that provided for the segmentation of rates, it is a power of the Ministry of Energy to dictate the rules to put it into operation and considers it “opportune to continue with the reduction of the seasonal price subsidy”.

Thus, it provides for a reduction of 31% of the remaining subsidy for users with demand greater than 300 kW, which includes public organizations and entities that provide health and education services; In the commercial category with demand of up to 10 kW, it keeps the demands of less than 800 kWh per month unchanged and subtracts 31% of the remaining subsidy from those who exceed that demand.

The rise would be 60% in Córdoba

Meanwhile, for the residential ones that are in the low-income category (N2) and in the middle-income category there are no changes, but there are for the N1, who will be completely withdrawn from official aid.

The jump in the bill will be really relevant, since today they are paying $9,365 per MWh and will go on to pay $21,215, which is 126% more in one go. Taken to the final invoice of Epec, the increase would be 60.3%.

Of the 1,020,520 Epec users, there are 398,086 users categorized as N1, 39% of the total. Among the cooperatives, there are 221,383, 46% of the total number of its users.

Starting this month, almost 620,000 households will have a significant increase in consumption in May.

The increase in the ballots will coincide with the last stretch of the electoral campaign, and although the increase corresponds entirely to a decision of the national government, which will refer the extra charge to Cammesa, most users do not distinguish the brand of origin and simplify: if the light goes up, it’s Epec.

The curious thing is that the relationship was reversed in the N1 segment: in 2022, of the total amount paid per invoice, 71% corresponded to the Distribution Value Added (that is, the pure cost of Epec) and 29% to energy wholesaler whose price is available Nation. The Nation’s rise was of such magnitude, that in the same bill, now in May it will be 27% VAD and 73% cost of energy.

No changes: Epec and cooperatives

The N2 are 412,248 users in Epec and 186,535 in the cooperatives. They will continue to pay $3,129 per MWh, which means that they will cover barely 15% of what energy costs.

This is the relationship that worsened the most, since in 2020 they were at 20%, with the aggravating circumstance that it is the segment that consumes the most energy: it represents 40% of users but takes 61% of residential energy. The N1 represent 23% of what is consumed and middle income households, 14%. The surplus of 400 KWh barely represents 3%.

Meanwhile, the N3 middle class sectors (those with incomes today between 191,228 and 669,298 pesos), add up to 210,285 users in the case of Epec and 67,932 among the cooperatives.

The N3s are 21% of the user standard and they pay more and more cheaply: they will continue to pay $3.94 per KWh since May when the pure cost is $21.21, which means that the rate covers only 19% of the cost. If they exceed 400 KWh per month, they will pay the full price, but the data indicates that this surplus is marginal: they hardly move the needle. Segments 2 and 3 have not had increases for almost a year, while inflation runs at 105% per year.

According to the new May-October schedule, generating and transporting one MWh will cost 21,215 pesos, taking into account local availability and the costs of what is imported, according to Cammesa’s seasonal demand projections. The only ones who pay that price are the heavy users.

In the tariff table there are two great novelties: public health and education entities, which up to now pay a highly subsidized rate ($9.84 per KWh) will now pay $13.37. In addition, the “public lighting” category is created with a cost of $11.79 per KWh, that is, with a 44% state subsidy.

