In a good-natured way, Walkyria Santos threatens her son on instagram: “If I catch him in the act”

The singer guarantees that she will come down from the stage if she catches her son turning a bottle of whiskey again.

There’s no way not to laugh about it. This Saturday morning (03), singer Walkyria Santos published a video on her instagram recalling one of her iconic performances at last year’s São João festivities.

The video shows the exact moment when the singer was performing on stage and sees her son, who was in the audience turning a bottle of whiskey and catches her attention. son that if she gets caught this year she will come down from the stage and go to him.

“Already passing by to let you know that if I get caught this year again, I’ll come down, see @ s4ntoswb? 😂”, warned the singer.

