In agony, Mexico rescues a 1-1 draw against Cameroon in a friendly duel

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mexico trailed twice but scored in added time to salvage a 2-2 draw against Cameroon on Saturday in a game preparing El Tri for its next appearance in CONCACAF tournaments.

The Indomitable Lions took the lead in the 36th minute, through a shot from Bryan Mbeumo. Defender Israel Reyes made an attempt to block the Brentford striker’s shot with his foot, but he simply deflected the ball away from goalkeeper Luis Malagón.

In the replacement of the first half, Reyes washed away his mistake. The América defender took a through ball that did not seem to pose any great danger in the area, but managed to turn around and define with a right foot.

A rude error by Malagón restored the lead to the Cameroonians in the 60th minute. Enzo Tchato sent a routine cross shot that the American goalkeeper managed to cut but incredibly slipped from his hands, leaving him at the mercy of Karl Toko Ekambi. The Rennes striker simply had to push the ball into the net.

When it seemed that this blunder was condemning those led by the Argentine Diego Cocca to defeat, Kevin Álvarez got the equalizer with a stupendous cross shot. The play was derived from a ball that the Cameroonians lost on the edge of the area and that Henry Martín took to provide assistance.

The victory-flavored tie gives encouragement to the Mexican team, ahead of next week’s commitment against the United States in the semifinals of the CONCACAF Nations League. At the end of the month, the Mexicans also begin their participation in the Gold Cup.

“I don’t know, we will find out on Thursday,” Cocca said when asked if he showed what he showed in the draw against Cameroon and in a 2-0 win over Guatemala on Wednesday. “If we continue on this path, we will be able to continue growing and live up to what we want to be”.