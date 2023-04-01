Barcelona, ​​as a visitor, thrashed Elche, where Argentine Sebastián Beccacece made his coaching debut this Sunday, 4-0 and moved further away from Real Madrid at the top of the Spanish League, at the end of a match corresponding to the 27th of the Spanish football.

At the Manuel Martínez Valero stadium, the Catalans scored the distance with two goals from the Pole Robert Lewandowski and the rest of Ansu Fati y Ferran Torres.

In Elche, a team increasingly committed to relegation, the full-back Lautaro Blanco (former Rosario Central) started as the starter, while in the second half Nicolás Fernández Mercau (former San Lorenzo) and Ezequiel Ponce (former Newell’s) entered.

Earlier, Seville, without the Argentine coach Jorge Sampaolidismissed last Tuesday due to poor results, achieved a 2-0 victory over Cádiz as a visitor.

Committed to permanence, Sevilla managed to add three important points with goals from Argentine Lucas Ocampos (6 minutes into the second half) and Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored 2-0 at 29 minutes.

In Seville they played as starters Ocampos and the world champion Marcos Acunawhile Erik Lamela he entered at 24 in the second half (by Ivan Rakitic) and Gonzalo Montiel, another world champion, sat on the substitute bench but did not enter.

In other games today, Girona -with the Argentines Paulo Gazzaniga in the arch and the striker Valentin Castilian, they beat Espanyol 2-1, while Athletic Bilbao and Getafe (Fabrizio Angileri he was on the bench without entering) they equalized without goals.

The La Liga programming will continue like this:

Domingo:

At 9: Celta de Vigo-Almería.

A las 11.15: Real Madrid-Valladolid.

At 1:30 p.m.: Villarreal-Real Sociedad.

At 4:00 p.m.: Atlético de Madrid-Betis.

Monday:

At 4:00 p.m.: Valencia-Rayo Vallecano.

Positions:

Barcelona 71 points; Real Madrid 56; Atletico Madrid 51; Royal Society 48; Betis 45; Villarreal 41; Athletic de Bilbao 37; Rayo Vallecano 36; Osasuna 35; Celtic of Vigo and Girona 34; Majorca 33; Seville 31; Getafé 30; Cadiz and Valladolid 28; Spanish 27; Valencia and Almería 26; elche 13.

