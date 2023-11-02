In Bergamo with the “LU OpeRave” Donizetti’s music meets electronics

Listen to the audio version of the article

One of the most well-known musicals, “Les Misérables”, arrives in Italy for the first time; of course, it will be in the form of a concert (but with scenic elements, videos, costumes), but it remains a good opportunity. Instead, the “LU OpeRave” which opens the Donizetti Festival in Bergamo will be a surprise; where LU stands for the famous opera “Lucia di Lammermoor”. From the electronics of Donizetti’s rave to the modular synthesizers of Tovel, presented by the RomaEuropaFestival, which continues until November 19th.

Trieste

From 7th to 11th at the Politeama Rossetti the musical “Les Misérables”. First time in Italy of one of the most famous musicals which in 2025 will celebrate 40 years since its debut. This will be a concert production; however with scenic elements, integrated video design, original costumes and orchestra. The music is by Claude-Michel Schönberg and Alain Boublil; the lyrics of the songs and dialogues are by Boublil and Herbert Kretzmer. Other dates at the Teatro degli Arcimboldi in Milan, from 14 to 24 November.

Bergamo

The ninth edition of the Donizetti Opera Festival takes place from November 16th to December 3rd and opens (with performances on the 23rd and 30th) with “LU OpeRave” in which Donizetti’s music meets electronics; not in the theater but at the Balzer Globe, in the Piacenza Center, an unconventional place where the public will be an integral part of the action. “LU OpeRave” is a development of “Mixopera vol. 1 and vol. 2”, the electronic music EPs inspired by the music of Donizetti and created by some of the most important European electronic musicians gathered around the Fluidostudio label. Among the artists Stefano Libertini Protopapa (creative director of the project), the romantic, HER authors of the music. The booklet is by Maniaci d’amore. The direction and choreography are by Mattia Agatiello, with the Fattoria Vittadini dance company. The performers have different musical backgrounds and experiences – the soprano Laura Ulloa, the well-known vocalist David Blank and the performer M¥SS KETA as the narrator. The Festival continues along its more traditional path, presenting “Il diluvio universal” (The Universal Flood) at the Donizetti Theater ( 17 and 25 and 3), “Alfred the Great” (19 and 24); by GS Mayr “The little music composer” (2 December); at the Teatro Sociale “Lucie de Lammermoor” (18, 26 and 1).

Roma

On the 11th at the Auditorium Parco della Musica the RomaEuropa Festival presents the music of Tovel (which is the name with which Matteo Franceschini came to attention. The author writes: “The choice to orient myself clearly towards performative electronics led me to take part in a series of projects, to collaborate with other artists with a somewhat courageous, and also somewhat risky, opening towards other musical grammars.” For the first time at the Festival, with “Gravity” the composer mixes sounds acoustic piano, saxophone and strings, intertwining them with explosions of modular synthesizers.

