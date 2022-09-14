The permanent exhibition

The permanent exhibition presents the history of Italian military internees, ranging from the Italian-German alliance during the Second World War to the reworking of this theme in our day. The individual chapters are dedicated to fundamental aspects such as capture, deportation, forced labor, the end of the war and memory.

Schöneweide

During the war in the Schöneweide forced labor camp – as the well-documented catalog in German and Italian explains – about 500 Italian military internees were housed. It was the numerically largest group and also the only one to have left concrete traces, with writings on the walls of the basements of hut 13. The documentation center on forced labor makes known the history of forced labor by civilians in the historic site of the camp, also thematizing all the other groups involved in forced labor.

“The Italians – explain the curators – were the last large group of prisoners of war involved in forced labor for the German war economy. By far the largest group was made up of workers from the east and prisoners of war from the Soviet Union ”.

Although from the formal point of view the status of citizens of an allied state protected them, in practice the Gestapo treated them as other groups of forced laborers (for example, the French and the Dutch, ed), even if they were not subjected either to legislation or to practices the treatment reserved for Poles, Ukrainians and Russians.

If among the exhibits on display documents and photographs constitute the nucleus of greatest interest and impact, the reconstructions and the “relics” themselves also constitute an important testimony. And so old giberne, identification plates joined to crosses are placed side by side with identity cards, travel permits, as well as scraps of receipts, postcards and posters. An exhibition to reflect and to make many people think – among our compatriots and others – who have at least a confused, if not completely false and misleading image of the atrocities of the Nazi-fascists. The testimony and memory here are another clear starting point to elaborate the painful past and imagine what the future should no longer be.