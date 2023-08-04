In Biella the congress of the best tailors in the world. To find out where the most beautiful fabrics are born

Listen to the audio version of the article

“Casual” attire is permitted only for the tour of the Royal Palace of Venaria Reale, in Turin. For the rest, all events require a “formal” style, which reaches the “black tie” for the final gala dinner. The dress code could not have been different for the event which from 31 July to 5 August takes you to Biella, in the capital of the district where the fabrics are born, which 270 of the best tailors and seamstresses on the planet offer to their customers every day all over the world. flocked to the foothills of the Piedmontese Alps for the 39th congress of the World Federation of Master Tailors.

This is the most important event for the federation, the first edition of which dates back to 1910 and which is held every two years all over the world. Italy has hosted eight of them, including the last two, that of 2019 pre Covid in Verona and today that of Biella. Merit of the commitment and passion of the master Gaetano Aloisio, vice president of the federation and president of the National Academy of Tailors in Rome, the oldest association in Italy in the clothing sector, given that its foundation dates back to 1575.

The WFMT convention in London in 1950

«It was a somewhat crazy idea, the organization was more complicated than other times, but I really wanted to be in Biella – he says -. However, the intuition was right: we have never had so many participants as this year, there is enormous curiosity». What attracted tailors and seamstresses from 34 countries, including Mauritius, Peru, Hong Kong, was precisely the desire to see up close where the most beautiful fabrics in the world are born. In fact, in addition to the meetings and conferences and the discovery of the beauties of the region, the congress program also includes visits to the symbolic companies of the district, such as Vitale Barberis Canonico, Piacenza 1733, Lanificio Cerruti, Reda, il Lanificio Drago. «Our event is getting the importance it deserves, the Italian one is the reference point for tailoring all over the world – continues Aloisio -. Contact with textile companies is very important and I hope it will be more and more, we are building projects together».

Gaetano Aloisio

Already last year Vitale Barberis Canonico had made five scholarships available for students of the Academy. «I like to recall a phrase by Carlo Piacenza, who defined tailors as “the first and most important ambassadors of the Italian fabric”. But contemporary tailors are very different from those of the past: yes, they are creative, but they are also managers, entrepreneurs who must be able to lead a company and make it international. Tailors are increasingly in demand, and this is demonstrated by the fact that our students immediately find a job, which also offers many possibilities for success and personal growth. But the issue of generational change remains crucial».

Fashion, the conference of the best tailors in the world in Biella

Also for this reason, a new “textile high school” was recently presented in the municipality of Valdilana, born in 2019 through an association of four municipalities in the district (Mosso, Soprana, Trivero and Valle Mosso), which will inaugurate its courses in school year 2024-25: this is a new course of study, created within the scientific high school of Cossatese and Valle Strona, which has long been requested by entrepreneurs to deal with the lack of new qualified resources that is afflicting their companies. In constant contact with businesses, the high school will focus heavily on subjects such as chemistry and information technology to strengthen increasingly crucial skills in terms of sustainability and digital innovation.

