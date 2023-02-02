Another unforgettable weekend in Cortina d’Ampezzo: Audi will present the new concept, Activesphere, as a world preview. The world debut is scheduled for Sunday 5 February, and the event follows that of the Roadster Audi skysphere – presented in 2021 at Pebble Beach – and then those of the Sportback Audi grandsphere and the space concept Audi urbansphere which met the Milanese public in June 2022 at the Audi House of Progress.

In Cortina the Activesphere show, the new Audi concept car news/audi_cortina_dampezzo_activesphere_concept_car_sostenibilita-386159630/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_386161794&mode=embed&bcplayer=true”>

Any sneak peeks on the new concept car? It expresses the encounter between the elegance of the forms and the functionality offered by the unprecedented technology for augmented reality and the holistic digital ecosystem. Conceived and designed at the Audi Design Studio in Malibu, the Audi activesphere concept is designed to expand the possibilities of experiencing outdoor emotion, combining charm, functionality and 100% electric performance.

The event consolidates the partnership between Audi and the Cortina Foundation, signed under the banner of conscious sportsmanship. After all, Audi has been present in the area as a local partner since 2017, already with FISI and the Audi FIS Ski World Cup, to combine performance and sustainability: from Audi Recharge to Digital Islands, projects and initiatives with the Municipality of Cortina to enhance the mountain ecosystem. The presentation will be closed by Tom Walker’s live performance, open to the public.