Reprinted from: WWD International Fashion News

Original title: Special | How does this Nordic shoe brand, which has been deeply rooted in China for 25 years, attract Chinese consumers?

Rumors are never groundless.

According to the news announced by the brand, former Bottega Veneta creative director Daniel Lee will join Burberry on October 3, succeeding Riccardo Tisci as chief creative officer. He will then be based at Burberry’s London headquarters, reporting to new CEO Jonathan Akeroyd, who joined in March.

It is reported that Daniel Lee will oversee the design of all the brand’s collections, and his debut will be shown at London Fashion Week in February next year. Jonathan Akeroyd said in an internal company email: “Daniel Lee is an exceptional talent with a unique understanding and understanding of today’s luxury consumer, and has achieved tremendous commercial success. His entry will strengthen We look forward to Burberry and I am delighted to be working closely with him, and I am confident that with the support of our talented and experienced team, he will achieve our brand goals in the next phase.”

Daniel Lee said that he will work with the Burberry team to write an exciting next chapter for the legendary British luxury brand and continue the creative legacy of the outgoing Riccardo Tisci. “As an Englishman, I am eager to return to London as it has been an important source of inspiration for me.”

Daniel Lee

With the departure of Riccardo Tisci, the 2023 spring and summer series fashion show, which was postponed to the 26th due to the death of the Queen of England, has become his brand’s curtain call. In the series, Riccardo Tisci continues his signature Gothic Victorian aesthetics, and uses the beach as inspiration to construct a diverse and avant-garde coastal community. The runway of top supermodels, including Naomi Campbell, Mariacarla Boscono, Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk and Erin O’Connor, now looks more like a big gathering of friends in honor of Riccardo Tisci The show comes to an end.

Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Show

In fact, at the beginning of this month, the market had already heard the news that Daniel Lee would join Burberry, but neither the brand nor the designer responded to this rumor at that time. And given that Riccardo Tisci’s contract period does not expire until next year, it is still possible for him to renew his contract with the brand, so many people at that time took a wait-and-see attitude towards this news. However, judging from the overall reaction of netizens and industry insiders, many people believe that Daniel Lee will be the best person to lead Burberry back to the top.

In 2018, Riccardo Tisci switched from Givenchy to Burberry, succeeding Christopher Bailey as Burberry’s new creative director. With the endorsement of the brilliant achievements of the Givenchy period and the trust of Marco Gobbetti, the then CEO who joined him at the same time, Riccardo Tisci was placed in high hopes by the company, hoping that he could lead Burberry back to the top – before Riccardo Tisci, Gucci and Balenciaga have achieved exponential growth in performance and complete subversion of brand image through the appointment of Alessandro Michele and Demna respectively, so Burberry’s attitude towards Riccardo Tisci is also somewhat similar to Kering’s expectations for Alessandro Michele and Demna, both of which are He is full of confidence in the designer candidates he has selected, and believes that they can bring strong performance growth and upgrade the brand image to the brand.

Riccardo Tisci

However, Riccardo Tisci’s first report card was not outstanding. According to Burberry’s financial report data, in the 2019 fiscal year ended March 30, 2019, the group’s revenue was 2.72 billion pounds, a decrease of 1% from the previous fiscal year’s 2.73 billion pounds, and the group’s operating profit increased year-on-year. 7% to £437m. Although the performance of various data is very general, but Marco Gobbetti said at the time that this performance report shows that Riccardo Tisci’s brand transformation has achieved initial results, and the performance is in line with brand expectations.

On the other hand, British designer Daniel Lee, who has been “unknown” and was a member of the Celine design team during the Phoebe Philo period, was also appointed in 2018 and was appointed by the Kering Group as the new creative director of Bottega Veneta. In just a few months after taking over the brand, Daniel Lee used a set of visually striking design aesthetics to create a matrix of explosive items including handbags and shoes for the brand, and he also created a series of products for the brand. New logos like triangle logo, BV green, feather, rubber material and more. In the luxury world that relies more and more on attention marketing, Daniel Lee’s explosion strategy and visual strategy can obviously make Bottega Veneta stand out quickly, changing the old-fashioned image of the past and becoming the darling of social media and sought after by women in the new era.

One year after Daniel Lee joined, Bottega Veneta’s global sales have returned to growth. Its sales in 2019 increased by 2.2% year-on-year to 1.167 billion euros, and its sales in 2020 reached 1.2 billion euros, becoming the first company under the Kering Group. Three major brands, and assume the role of the group’s new incremental in the context of Gucci’s weak growth.

Daniel Lee Creates a Series of New Logos for Bottega Veneta

In contrast, Riccardo Tisci’s opening battle at Burberry was not satisfactory, but this does not mean that Riccardo Tisci “didn’t work hard”.

In terms of design, Riccardo Tisci continued his “high fashion + street sports” style during the Givenchy period, but the result of this design style is that the market volume of Burberry men’s clothing is significantly larger than that of women’s clothing.

The situation of “preference to women” is very unfavorable for Burberry, because in the luxury world, women have always been the core consumer group, and their repurchase rate and purchasing power have always been stronger than male consumers. Secondly, the “luxury trend” pioneered by Riccardo Tisci in Givenchy is no longer new, and consumers have developed immunity. Therefore, even if the “trend” can still attract young consumers, for the “latecomer” Burberry, there is no obvious advantage. Following the old road has made people see the bottleneck of Riccardo Tisci’s creation.

In terms of brand image construction, Riccardo Tisci also realized the importance of establishing a new brand logo in addition to the classic plaid. In the early days of his tenure, Riccardo Tisci updated the brand logo with a new sans serif font and launched a letter print called Thomas Burberry. Subsequently, the brand also launched a variety of marketing activities for this Monogram print in major cities around the world, trying to make the public build the memory of the brand’s new logo. Clearly, Riccardo Tisci and Burberry have placed an unusual strategic importance on this print and brand identity.

TB Monogram print

At the same time, the brand also adopted the “Drop” marketing model commonly used by street brands, launching a new “B Series” series on a monthly basis, and limited-time sales through social media platforms such as Instagram, WeChat and Line. In these collections, the “Burberry” brand name has become an important design element, creating a new memory point for the brand that can be engraved in the minds of the public through this simple and straightforward visual symbol. Therefore, the brand name Logo printed T-shirts that sell for thousands of dollars in the “B Series” series are actually almost the same as the marketing methods used by trendy brands to repeat simple elements to grab consumers’ attention.

However, the homogenized design makes this marketing method seem to be lacking in stamina, and it has not been able to achieve an overall performance boost and help the brand turn over completely. Finally, in the handbag business, the brand has so far failed to have a popular handbag that dominates the market. For luxury brands, the handbag business is the top priority. If high-end ready-to-wear and haute couture determine the brand image, then bags determine the basic plan of the brand. Taking Hermes as an example, its handbags and leather products have always been its core business. With only one platinum bag, Hermes can build a moat that other brands cannot overcome.

Riccardo Tisci is not unaware of this. After he joined the company, he launched a series of new bags such as Olympia and Lola. Among them, the half-moon Olympia bag is also in line with the current trend of underarm bags. But unfortunately, Burberry has not yet produced a handbag like the Dior saddle bag, the Gucci Dionysian bag or the Prada Hobo bag.

Burberry Lola Bag

But on the whole, Riccardo Tisci’s transformation strategy for Burberry is still successful. Taking the brand’s latest financial report as an example, in the 2021 fiscal year ended April 2, Burberry’s sales rose 23% year-on-year to 2.83 billion pounds. , operating profit rose 38% year-on-year to 523 million pounds, and fourth-quarter revenue increased by 7% year-on-year.

During his five-year tenure, Riccardo Tisci successfully achieved the brand’s grasp of the public’s attention with strong printing marketing, and used the repeated output of symbols to strengthen the brand’s presence in the consumer’s vision. Secondly, Riccardo Tisci gradually reduced the brand’s dependence on the core windbreaker items, making printed sweatshirts, T-shirts, sports shoes and other products that are more likely to attract young consumers to help the brand achieve sales growth. Finally, measures such as price increases, regular price sales, and closure of underperforming stores have also brought Burberry one step closer to the top luxury brand, and a higher-end brand image has been established.

At the earnings conference in May this year, Julie Brown, the brand’s chief financial officer, said that the continuous emphasis on luxury attributes will be Burberry’s development direction, and pointed out that Burberry’s overall strategy is to increase the price range of handbags from 600 to 1000 pounds to 1000 to 2000 pounds. British pounds.

However, it should be pointed out that if Burberry wants to raise the threshold of brand entry and maintain high-end luxury attributes through price increases, it needs to do more on how to ignite consumer desires. Because once the price increase exceeds the psychological expectations of consumers, it will likely weaken consumers’ desire to buy. Therefore, this requires Riccardo Tisci to create a series of popular items for Burberry – when a product becomes a popular item, it will have more premium space, and the brand can also use it to carry out hunger marketing , thereby emphasizing the scarcity attribute of the brand. If Burberry is to replicate the success of Bottega Veneta or Gucci and Balenciaga, it still desperately needs a series of hits to do that.

So that goes back to the original question, why do people think Daniel Lee is Burberry’s new best candidate.

First of all, from the performance of Daniel Lee in Bottega Veneta, he has the ability to create popular items and establish new brand logos. Especially in Burberry, which has a deep brand history and is known for its windbreaker products, Daniel Lee’s ability in leather goods and accessories will complement Burberry’s shortcomings to the greatest extent, and can also help the brand in plaid and today’s fashion. In addition to TB printing, create more visual symbols that can form new memory points for the brand. Bain analyst Luca Solca pointed out to WWD that handbags and shoes are the two development directions with the most growth potential for Burberry. “Because the British brand has so far tried to make its mark in both product categories and create high-profile hits, Daniel Lee will likely fulfill Burberry’s desire for this.”

Daniel Lee’s Pouch Bag for Bottega Veneta

Secondly, from the perspective of personal behavior and design language, 36-year-old Daniel Lee has a more assertive personality and a strong design language. During his tenure at Bottega Veneta, his strategy of “retreat to advance” in the digital field has also created a pioneering image of “anti-digitalization” for him. These characteristics are undoubtedly in line with the tastes of today’s young people.

Finally, with the successful endorsement of Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee has long been the creative director of a new generation of stars. His attitude towards social media, his appeal among the younger generation of consumer groups, and his cross-disciplinary creative presentation are all destined to be the current luxury brand. Designers eager to “get”.

Previously, a number of headhunting agencies have released reports saying: “Although excellent design attainments and a good reputation in the industry are still important prerequisites for designers to achieve high positions in the fashion circle, the inspection dimensions of leading fashion houses on creative leaders are becoming more and more diverse. Nowadays, all brands expect creative directors to be proficient in online ecology, with cross-domain creative breadth and the ability to inspire groups.”

Looking at the appointment notices of major brand creative directors in the past year, it is not difficult to find such a trend: a considerable number of newcomers have been selected by virtue of their asymmetrical and powerful influence, such as the 26-year-old cutting-edge designer Harris Reed recently. Get an olive branch from Nina Ricci as the brand’s youngest creative director since its founding in 1932. Harris Reed advocates the beauty of gender fluidity, and its designs are known for their exaggerated lines and avant-garde silhouettes, which are described by the industry as “semi-couture”. Before winning the heavyweight position of Nina Ricci, Harris Reed has already become popular due to the frequent flops of stars. The dress designed by him was worn by British singer Harry Styles to shoot the cover of the American version of “VOGUE”. The signature gorgeous Feather costumes were worn by legendary supermodel Iman, music diva Beyonce and hip-hop singer Lil Nas X.

Harris Reed

In addition to Harris Reed, Ferragamo’s Maximilian Davis and now Bally’s Rhuigi Villaseñor also have star-studded loyalists. For example, the first costume designed by Rhuigi Villaseñor was photographed by rapper Kendrick Lamar, and young idols represented by Justin Bieber and Blackpink Rosé are also on Rhude’s customer list.

Bally’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection is the debut of new creative director Rhuigi Villaseñor

In other words, in addition to the ability of current creative directors to create collections and products, brands should also pay more attention to how they apply their own creative vision to the tools used by the brand to communicate with the world. Therefore, he suddenly resigned from Kering Group in a dramatic way with traffic and prestige. Daniel Lee’s “difficulty in peace” may also be pacified in Burberry, a powerful and influential platform, while the latter It is also possible to boost performance through Daniel Lee’s traffic halo and explosive style manufacturing capabilities.

In addition, if these commercial considerations aside, as the UK’s largest luxury brand, Burberry may only be revived in the hands of “proud” British people. Just like Christopher Bailey back then, Daniel Lee, who is also British, also matches Burberry’s brand tonality in temperament. The same is true for Phoebe Philo, who was previously rumored to be joining Burberry. Although this rumor later dissipated as Phoebe Philo would create a personal brand, it can be seen that people’s subconscious always seems to think that Burberry needs to be led by the British to get out of the trough. .

Interestingly, Jonathan Akeroyd, who had served as the brand CEO of Versace and Alexander McQueen, took over from Marco Gobbetti and officially became the new Burberry CEO in April this year. And his predecessor Marco Gobbetti switched to Salvatore Ferragamo after leaving at the end of last year as general manager and CEO.

Jonathan Akeroyd

As a result, Burberry and Salvatore Ferragamo achieved a “change of CEOs” – the British Jonathan Akeroyd left the Italian brand Versace and returned to the British brand, and the Italian Marco Gobbetti left the British brand and returned to the Italian brand. Perhaps Riccardo Tisci from Italy, like Marco Gobbetti, might not be the best destination for them, but France and Italy are. Of course, this is just an experience gained from the cultural background and brand tonality, and it is not enough to become the basis for Daniel Lee to be able to save Burberry.

The rumors of the luxury world are never groundless, especially in the context of the new CEO Jonathan Akeroyd has taken office, replacing Riccardo Tisci seems to be a reasonable thing. Some industry insiders pointed out that the brand executives have been dissatisfied with Riccardo Tisci for a long time, and any black swan event may be the reason for Riccardo Tisci’s exit. There was news that he would leave the game in 2020. At that time the brand still chose to trust Riccardo Tisci and gave him more time to prove himself.

It is worth mentioning that before Riccardo Tisci announced his departure, the brand also announced another important personnel change. Chief Financial Officer Julie Brown will leave on April 1 next year before the end of the current fiscal year, and the company has already begun searching for his successor. Some analysts pointed out that the continuous changes at the top are the prelude to Jonathan Akeroyd’s upcoming announcement of the new brand’s complete strategy in November.

Shares in Burberry have jumped 4.4% to £17.58 a share after the new appointment, with a market value approaching £7bn, showing that well-timed “turbulence” is the best way to break the deadlock, and investors are happy See the onboarding of Daniel Lee. After all, in addition to satisfying people’s expectations for a “better life”, the fashion industry also needs to satisfy people’s pursuit of “drama” and “freshness” from time to time. Every time the creative helm of a famous brand changes, it is the goal that is most concerned by the industry and outside.

In the fiercely competitive luxury world, “change if you can’t” has become the choice of most brand executives. What is certain is that with this round of executive team changes, Burberry will embark on a new journey. WWD

By Jason

Edit Nion

Image source network