Season 5 of Shame Italia it is the first that deviates from the narrative paths traced by the four vintages of the Norwegian original. The attention is focused on the fifth protagonist, Elia (Francesco Centorame): it is a more courageous choice than it might seem, precisely because of the hatching, hitherto rather conventional of the character, a bit bully and womanizer, the least serious of the original group formed together with Giovanni, Martino and Luca.

From the first episode Elia is effectively placed in a position of spatial and emotional distancing from the others: while his friends are sailing towards the university, he has been rejected, and he finds himself alone and unmotivated to cross the corridors and the family stairs of the high school. Kennedy. This inadequacy is exacerbated by a physical conformation, penile hypoplasia, which Elijah keeps secret and which is the center of all his discomfort, whose emotional, sentimental and social ramifications are investigated with the usual attention throughout the season. From this main theme emerges a reflection, unprecedented for Italian seriality, on the male body and on the damages of a preconceived idea of ​​masculinity, which is the matrix of prejudices, stigma and consequently anxiety and pain.

A first part in which obstacles and misunderstandings accumulate, to the point of forcing Elijah to face his own difficulties, followed by a second part in which they become the starting point for changing the perspective on oneself and the world. In Shame this passage is always connected to the comparison with one’s peers, both friends who continue to evolve from season to season, and new arrivals: while Elia is oppressed by shame, at school he finds an unexpected shore, from which also the representation springs of an open and respectful way of experiencing affection. The secondary plots suffer from a slight detachment from the main flow, to which they are intertwined in a slightly too mechanical way, but they highlight other crucial and interconnected themes, such as consent and abuse (with also social distortions that make it pervasive and insidious). Perhaps a season with more contained ambitions and more limited scope than others, but Shame continues to add important elements to the way of telling adolescence, with a sensitivity that has no equal on our screens.

