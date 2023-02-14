ROME – The strangest situation in the world. And only in Italy could it happen. Two events that cannot coexist. The F1 GP and a great tennis exhibition. But not on a circuit. And never mind if Nadal and Federer have played in more improbable locations.

Let’s explain the situation. There was an idea, that of setting up a ‘Tennis on the Racetrack – Imola 2023’. But nun se po, as they would say in Rome. The project failed. Finished. And here, below, the bell of the disappointed organizers. We await the replica of the Imola circuit.

“Despite the appeal to the Court of Bologna to obtain compliance with the contract concluded by CC LAB Italia Srl with Formula Imola SpA, the latter continued to claim a (truly impossible) co-existence of the two events, effectively confirming its non-fulfilment to the commitments undertaken and, at the same time, attempting to impose unprofessional organizational solutions not in line with the project announced to the public at a press conference on 20 January 2022, in the presence of all the public authorities representing the area. of the erroneous and misleading defense arguments of Formula Imola SpA, to date the Court of Bologna has not yet ruled.However, the passage of time, and the now evident impossibility of being able to dispose of the racetrack from 17 May 2023 (as contractually guaranteed) , forces us to cancel the event.

We are truly sorry, but above all deeply disappointed by the non-professionalism shown by the representatives of Formula Imola SpA who have, in fact, totally subordinated the contractual (and other) commitments they had personally undertaken towards us, as organizers of what should have been the first edition of the Tennis on the Racetrack event, to other interests (without doing anything to preserve a unique event of its kind that could have brought prestige and new lifeblood to a racetrack that has always been linked only and only to motor sports).

The cancellation of the event (which tennis players of the caliber of Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego had already officially joined) marks the end of the idea, shared with Formula Imola, of giving a “made in Italy” imprint to the new Tennis on the Racetrack. Despite this setback, the negative consequences of which Formula Imola and all its exponents will be called to answer to, Tennis on the Racetrack continues its run towards Europe and other continents”.