In Lai’s dramas, love has various expressions, “Thirteen Angle Relationship”, “Let Me Hold Your Hand…” Meet Literature and Meet Love

Hangzhou Daily News reports that there are thousands of people and 13 points of relationship. As the second of only three stops in this year’s tour, from November 10th to 11th, famous director Lai Shengchuan returned to the Hangzhou Grand Theater with a new version of the drama “The Relationship of Thirteen Angles”. “Absurd” plot, dense laughs, and piercing power… In the past two and a half hours, the audience not only laughed out loud with the actors’ “burden”, but also with the characters’ stories and complex relationships. Watch your own life.

Last weekend, “Thirteen Angles Relationship”, which interprets love and freedom, ended perfectly. This weekend, “Let Me Hold Your Hand…” starring Huang Shengyi and Zhao Xiaosu will continue to talk about love and love with Hangzhou audiences.

Last Friday afternoon, Lai Shengchuan walked into the Yungu Campus of West Lake University for the first time, and had a dialogue with Zhang Deming, a professor at the General Education Center of West Lake University. Together with the fans, he “met the love of the 19th century and appreciated the charm of drama literature”.

“For more than 30 years, the Russian literary giant and dramatist Chekhov has had a profound impact on my creative career. He is one of my favorite writers and a ‘confidant in the soul’.” Seen in Lai Shengchuan Come on, Chekhov’s works are not quite like the dramas you usually see. His way of telling stories is gentle and slow, as if something happened, but it seems that nothing happened. “All the intensity will be attributed to a kind of bland. I see a kind of compassion in his writing. Chekhov’s characters are all about flawed, imperfect people… It’s not the character’s problem, It is a human problem, and Chekhov has such a compassionate heart. Greatness and ordinaryness are together, different flavors are reconciled, and various moving pictures form life, which hides the complexity and depth of human nature.”

In 2014, Lai Shengchuan adapted “Let Me Hold Your Hand…” written by Dr. Carlo Rocamora, an American Chekhov research scholar, using more than 800 love letters from Chekhov and his wife Olga as the material. Naturally entered the soul world of the great Russian writer.

In introducing Chekhov-style humor, he took an example from “Let Me Hold Your Hand…”. In his later years, Chekhov was afflicted by illness, and he wrote in a letter that human beings are amazing. The stomach can no longer eat anything, but he still has to go to the dentist. “What a cruel sentence, right, but we all laughed.” When Lai Shengchuan said this, the audience also laughed.

So how do you turn the more than 800 letters of Chekhov and his wife Olga into a poetic dialogue of last century theater love? “One of my favorite directors, world drama master Peter Brook, once directed this play. But compared to him, I accidentally made the story more complicated.” Lai Shengchuan introduced that Chekhov played by Zhao Xiaosu and Huang Shengyi played The Olga, in the process of mutual faith, incorporates scenes from five of Chekhov’s classic works. “As soon as the bell rings, they will incarnate different roles, from “The Seagull”, “Three Sisters” to “Uncle Vanya”, allowing communication and plot to be interspersed and nested on the stage.”

From the starring Hu Ge of “A Dream Like a Dream” to the starring Huang Shengyi of “Let Me Hold Your Hand…”, Lai Shengchuan’s works over the years are full of “star” flavors. Lai Shengchuan said that at this stage, stars are helpful to theater culture and can attract more people to the theater. “The stars will not interfere with my creation, and many good actors will provide a lot of new inspiration.”

Talking about the creative inspiration, Lai Shengchuan said that his motivation and opportunity for creating each play are different. Sometimes I simply have an idea, and sometimes I get inspired under the influence of the current situation. “A Dream Like a Dream was when I was teaching at Taipei University. The school hoped that I could create such a work, and when I wrote it, it became an eight-hour drama; “Yao Yaodongba” was my work in Hangzhou. It took me three days to write it out. Xixi Wetland is like my back garden, a place where I can focus on my creations.”

The French writer Flaubert said: “Art and science always part ways at the foot of the mountain, and finally meet at the top of the mountain.” This afternoon at the Yungu Campus of West Lake University, the “flower of art” and the “flower of science” achieved a two-way relationship to go. As Lai Shengchuan said, for those who study science in ivory towers, they usually look up to the high-tech outer space. Chekhov’s works may be an inspiration, allowing them to discover more in their ordinary life. moved.

It is reported that in July this year, Hangzhou Performing Arts Group signed a strategic cooperation with Westlake University, and the Academic Hall of the Yungu Campus of West Lake University officially joined the Hangzhou Performing Arts Theater Alliance. Next, Hangzhou Performing Arts Group will bring a series of high-quality performances and celebrity sharing sessions to Westlake University, so that science and art collide with new sparks.