Have you already been to Levenslang Amsterdam? This unique place in the former Bijlmerbajes could just become this year’s hotspot! You can eat and drink something delicious, and there are parties every weekend. A terrace will also be opened this summer in the old courtyard of the prison. Recommended!

Lifelong Amsterdam – Restaurant and Club in the Bijlmerbajes

In Levenslang Amsterdam you can eat and party in the Bijlmerbajes

Levenslang Amsterdam was opened at the end of last year by Brouwerij de Eeuwige Jeugd, in the former boiler house of the Bijlmerbajes prison in Amsterdam East. What a unique location! It is bizarre to walk through spaces that were inhabited by prisoners not so long ago. Fortunately, Lifelong itself has a lot more atmosphere than the average prison. There is soft lighting, many green plants and as an eye-catcher a large cube, spectacularly lit, that hangs rotating from the high ceiling. A cool place to eat, and a unique location for parties.

Menu door Justin Brown

This time we come to try out the menu, but we will of course start with a beer from the Eeuwige Jeugd – an enormously extensive range, which are sold here at very reasonable prices. The kitchen is run by Justin Brown, who we know from his fantastic bao buns and the fish and chip restaurant The Chippy. There are various types of street food on the menu: order the fantastic rendang croquettes or fried polenta and truffle sticks with your drink! We try the calamari fritti: squid rings in a nice and firm batter, with a subtle garlic mayonnaise. And the burrata caprese is also delicious to share: deliciously creamy burrata, with tomatoes that are made extra tasty by the dressing with lemon zest.

Lifelong Amsterdam – Burrata Caprese

Homemade pizzas

The homemade pizzas are also very tasty! We really liked the Sweet Heat Hot Honey, nice and spicy because of the pepperoni and jalapeno, and surprisingly sweet because of the honey. The Sweet & Sour Spare Ribs were also delicious, and highly recommended for the big eater: a generous amount of spare ribs, the crispiest fries in Amsterdam, and a nice fresh salad.

We are already looking forward to going to a party, and are also looking forward to the terrace in the summer! You will soon see us again in this unique place. Recommended!

Lifelong Amsterdam

HJE Wenckebachweg 48, Amsterdam East

