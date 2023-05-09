Home » In MasterChef exotic meats complicated the participants: “I’m afraid to try it”
With only 10 participants in MasterChef Argentina, aA new week of challenges, with exotic meats as the main ingredient. Rodolfo had a great role tonight in the Telefé cooking contest. Antonio and Candelaria, the highlights in the preparations. Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular, had differences on returns.

Rodolfo, who got the gold medal, had a great benefit. he was the in charge of choosing and distributing the five meats to his companions, which were hare, wild boar, rhea, deer and vizcacha. “Rudi” kept the deer one.

They had 60 minutes to prepare and 3 minutes to go to the market.

Candelaria made the best dish of the night and went up to the balcony. Antonio, who also had a good return, was the other chosen one. “You did not lose your magic”, they praised him from the jury, although they made some observations.

Fun moment in MasterChef between Rodolfo and Wanda Nara

Like every night Wanda Nara interrogates the participants in MasterChef. He had a funny crossover with Rodolfo.

“Do you mind if I come to talk to you?” asked the driver.

“It doesn’t bother me but it takes time“, Told him.

He went further and asked if he was in a relationship. “No, I’m focused on MasterChef,” she replied.

And he said that “the Argentine is very hysterical”, when asked about the difference with Mexican people.


