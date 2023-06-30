In Memoriam: Javier Martínez, Member of Spanish Youth Group La Pandilla, Dies at 63 from Cancer

Title: Spanish Youth Group La Pandilla Mourns the Loss of Member Javier Martínez to Cancer

Subtitle: Martínez, the oldest member of La Pandilla, leaves behind a lasting musical legacy

Madrid, Spain – The Spanish youth group La Pandilla is grieving the loss of Javier Martínez, a prominent member of their second formation, who passed away at the age of 63 after battling cancer. The news was shared by Martínez’s younger brother, Pablo Martínez, on the Official Fan Club of La Pandilla’s Facebook page.

Martínez, who joined La Pandilla at the tender age of 10 in 1970, remained with the quintet until the end of 1977. As the lead vocalist, he became the familiar voice behind several of the group’s most recognizable hits. Songs like “Un Amigo Como Tú,” which still resonates in schools and graduation ceremonies in Puerto Rico to this day, showcased Martínez’s talent as a soloist.

After La Pandilla disbanded, Martínez continued pursuing his musical passion by performing with his band at private parties in Spain. In addition to his musical endeavors, Martínez found success as a businessman, running multiple companies in finance and distribution until his retirement over a year ago.

Despite living in Spain, Martínez maintained an active connection with Puerto Rico, as one of his brothers resided on the island for many years. In 2021, he participated in a special event called “Our Heroes” alongside Gaby and Alfred D. Herger, which was produced and animated by Grace Marie Herger, available on YouTube and the Official Fan Club of La Pandilla’s website.

Alfred D. Herger, speaking on behalf of the La Pandilla group, expressed his condolences to Martínez’s family and legion of admirers, emphasizing that everyone considered themselves as part of one big family. Meanwhile, Grace Marie Herger, who shared a close bond with Martínez, remembered him as an older brother figure.

Kenneth Barreto, creator of the La Pandilla Fan Club on Facebook, praised Martínez’s passion for music and his sense of responsibility and maturity, which contributed to his success in the business world. He described Martínez as an outstanding individual, noting his talent as a singer, musician, and his role as a loving father, uncle, and friend.

La Pandilla, known for their popular hits such as “El Alacrán” and “Un Amigo Como Tú,” captured the hearts of Puerto Ricans since their first visit to the island in 1972. The group’s formation began in 1970 in Madrid, thanks to the efforts of producer Augusto Agulló. They quickly gained fame throughout Spain, leading to the release of a movie in 1972 titled “En Un Mundo Nuevo” in collaboration with singer Karina.

Despite undergoing vocal changes and disbanding in 1973, the group’s success continued under the reorganized formation led by Edgardo Díaz in 1974. With the guidance of Alfred D. Herger, La Pandilla found their second home in Puerto Rico, where they found immense popularity and expanded their reach to markets like Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico. They also recorded films and collaborated with various renowned artists.

Alfred D. Herger managed La Pandilla until their last LP release in late 1977, followed by a farewell tour during Christmas of the same year. The group’s unwavering success was evident through their iconic receptions at the International Airport in Isla Verde, where hordes of fans and media eagerly awaited their arrival.

The loss of Javier Martínez leaves a void in the music industry and the hearts of La Pandilla’s devoted fan base. His contributions as a talented musician and cherished member of the youth group will be remembered for years to come. La Pandilla’s legacy is forever intertwined with Martínez’s name, and his memory will continue to live on through their timeless melodies.

