On March 17, 2023, Jorge Edwards died in Madrid, where he spent long periods of time. The Chilean writer was born in 1931 in Santiago de Chile. Heir to a notable family (although he said he was one of the “poor Edwards”), he dabbled in literature from a very young age, violating family mandates, which led Pablo Neruda to say the famous phrase: “Being a writer in Chile and being called Edwards It is very difficult. You are going to know it”.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



He had studied law and was a career diplomat. He opened the Cuban embassy during the government of Salvador Allende, played golf with Fidel Castro and was declared ‘persona non grata’ by the Cuban when he learned of his links with writers who did not adhere to the Revolution. He frequently said that he had also had the privilege of being expelled from Chile by A. Pinochet.

En 1952 he published his first book of short stories, “El patio”. It is a series of stories in which his interests begin to take shape: looking critically at the class to which he belongs -without abandoning it-, exposing its decadence and questioning and carefully observing the family, particularly by making notice their silences and concealments. These themes would never leave him, as would the value he placed on memory.

I was with him twice. In his house in front of the Santa Lucía hill, the heart of Chileanness, and in Murcia on the occasion of a tribute to the Cervantes, alluding to those who had received this prestigious award in Spanish. On that occasion there were, in addition to him, Guillermo Cabrera Infante and José Hierro. I met Edwards again when I asked him for permission to publish some of his letters with different writers, which are deposited in the Department of Rare Books and Special Collections at Princeton University (USA). With tremendous generosity he gave me the authorization, mediated by the invaluable collaboration of his daughter Ximena. From that moment we had several telephone conversations in which he told me about his projects. His almost youthful enthusiasm produced a healthy envy in me. He told me about the preparation of two books, one of his memoirs (it would be the third volume) and the other, a novel that, according to what he told me, would be called “Aunt Fanny’s Dog.” Notable essayist used that genre to talk about his hometown and his debts

literary. Of his vast production, I highlight two books “Adiós, poeta…” and “Persona non grata” because I think they are his literary and political testaments, respectively. Although he had a complex placement in the literary canon and a no less complex relationship with Chilean literature, his work, as extensive as his life, constitutes an unavoidable literary, cultural, and political reservoir.

Viedma, March 18, 2023

Maria del Pilar Vila



