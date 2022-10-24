Listen to the audio version of the article

In Florence, in the Season of the Friends of Music, here is the good opportunity to find out what those short comedy shows were that were represented between one act and another of the operas (often in tragic shades) in the seventeenth-eighteenth century. Scenes where the Commedia dell’Arte entered impetuously. In Mestre – and then on an Italian tour until February – the contemporaneity of a famous musical like “Mamma mia!” with the songs of Abba. Completely different music at the inauguration of the Chamber Season of the Accademia di S. Cecilia in Rome, with a very well laid out program, with three masterpieces of the twentieth century to be listened to over and over again.

Firenze

On the 29th at the Teatro della Pergola the Neapolitan Chapel, directed by the founder Antonio Florio, with the mise en espace of the first Neapolitan comic interlude, “Bello Tiempo Passato”, music by Francesco Boerio (1673), with a modern premiere. In the story we meet a Calabrese, a Neapolitan, a Boy and a Spanish Soldier. The plot is typical of the canvases of the comic companies of the seventeenth century. The intermezzo, with its four characters, is characterized as a real funny scene in its own right and unrelated to the work of Boerio in which it was inserted.

Mestre (And)

From 25 to 30 at the Toniolo Theater, the tour of the famous musical “Mamma mia!” Kicks off, which ends in February. Signed by Massimo Romeo Piparo with the songs of Abba, the show restarts with the entry into the company of Clayton Norcross, Thorne of the famous soap “Beautiful”, who receives the legacy of Paolo Conticini and joins the other two “historical” protagonists, Luca Ward and Sergio Muniz. Next to them Sabrina Marciano returns in the role of Donna, together with a large company and the live orchestra. The show will touch Florence, Assisi, Bergamo, Montecatini, Genoa, Varese, Trento, Padua, Parma, Piacenza, Bologna, Forlì, Brescia, Bari.

Roma

On the 27th at the Parco della Musica beautiful opening of the Chamber Season of the Academy of S. Cecilia, with their choir and percussion; in the program “Sinfonia di psmi” and “Noces” by Igor Stravinskij, Ionisation by Edgar Varèse; live on Radio3. The “Symphony of Psalms” is presented in the transcription for four hands piano by Dmitrij Shostakovič. A work of extraordinary compactness where the religious theme becomes for the composer an occasion of profound expressive commitment; the texts of the three sections are taken from the Vulgate. One of the masterpieces – as well as “Noces” – of this great composer of the twentieth century.