Home Entertainment In Mestre the musical “Mamma mia!” with the songs of Abba
Entertainment

In Mestre the musical “Mamma mia!” with the songs of Abba

by admin
In Mestre the musical “Mamma mia!” with the songs of Abba

In Florence, in the Season of the Friends of Music, here is the good opportunity to find out what those short comedy shows were that were represented between one act and another of the operas (often in tragic shades) in the seventeenth-eighteenth century. Scenes where the Commedia dell’Arte entered impetuously. In Mestre – and then on an Italian tour until February – the contemporaneity of a famous musical like “Mamma mia!” with the songs of Abba. Completely different music at the inauguration of the Chamber Season of the Accademia di S. Cecilia in Rome, with a very well laid out program, with three masterpieces of the twentieth century to be listened to over and over again.

Firenze

On the 29th at the Teatro della Pergola the Neapolitan Chapel, directed by the founder Antonio Florio, with the mise en espace of the first Neapolitan comic interlude, “Bello Tiempo Passato”, music by Francesco Boerio (1673), with a modern premiere. In the story we meet a Calabrese, a Neapolitan, a Boy and a Spanish Soldier. The plot is typical of the canvases of the comic companies of the seventeenth century. The intermezzo, with its four characters, is characterized as a real funny scene in its own right and unrelated to the work of Boerio in which it was inserted.

Mestre (And)

From 25 to 30 at the Toniolo Theater, the tour of the famous musical “Mamma mia!” Kicks off, which ends in February. Signed by Massimo Romeo Piparo with the songs of Abba, the show restarts with the entry into the company of Clayton Norcross, Thorne of the famous soap “Beautiful”, who receives the legacy of Paolo Conticini and joins the other two “historical” protagonists, Luca Ward and Sergio Muniz. Next to them Sabrina Marciano returns in the role of Donna, together with a large company and the live orchestra. The show will touch Florence, Assisi, Bergamo, Montecatini, Genoa, Varese, Trento, Padua, Parma, Piacenza, Bologna, Forlì, Brescia, Bari.

See also  Board of the mayor Marco Russo, here are the nine councilors and the proxies

Roma

On the 27th at the Parco della Musica beautiful opening of the Chamber Season of the Academy of S. Cecilia, with their choir and percussion; in the program “Sinfonia di psmi” and “Noces” by Igor Stravinskij, Ionisation by Edgar Varèse; live on Radio3. The “Symphony of Psalms” is presented in the transcription for four hands piano by Dmitrij Shostakovič. A work of extraordinary compactness where the religious theme becomes for the composer an occasion of profound expressive commitment; the texts of the three sections are taken from the Vulgate. One of the masterpieces – as well as “Noces” – of this great composer of the twentieth century.

Find out more

You may also like

A dense mystery all too explained

BAPE® x ASTON MARTIN GT3 Model Car Coming...

Exclusive access to HBX “HYPEBEAST Magazine Issue 30”...

Make the future sound now CREATE NOW CREATE...

CQP Officially Releases 2022 Autumn/Winter Collection Outdoor Shoes...

Hypebeast Exclusive Interview with KENZO’s Current Artistic Director...

An experiment in literary history “in the world”...

“Doraemon Ranch Story 2” announces a new promotional...

d&b GSLϵͳΪҡǺ콷 Red Hot Chili Peppers Ѳݳṩһµĺ_רҵ_

Funny self-proclaimed “national brother-in-law” AKIRA is willing to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy