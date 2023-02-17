Listen to the audio version of the article

During the lockdown we saw two beautiful opera productions by Mario Martone, designed for TV: Traviata and Barbiere di Siviglia, at the Rome Opera.

Now we have the opportunity to see his direction of Mozart’s masterpiece, Don Giovanni, revived for the Teatro Valli in Reggio Emilia. Exceptional chamber music dialogue instead in Milan, with two performers such as Brunello and Sollima, between small cellos and “normal” cellos, and a program of rare excellence. Another change of atmosphere in Turin, where the Rai Orchestra gives us an entertaining program entirely dedicated to the Carnival.

Reggio Emilia

On 24-26 at the Teatro Valli “Don Giovanni”, Mozart’s masterpiece libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte, Corrado Rovaris conducts with the Toscanini Orchestra, directed by Mario Martone, whose theatrical intelligence and depth we highlight as immediate as reasoned and “on” the music of Mozart. In the singing company, Vito Priante, Mariangela Sicilia, Didier Pieri, Giacomo Prestia, Carmela Remigio, Riccardo Fassi/Biagio Pizzuti, Fabio Previati, Enkeleda Kamani.

Torino

On the 21st at the Toscanini Auditorium the Rai Orchestra in the Carnival Concert with an entertaining program, from Rossini to Offenbach to J. Strauss jr.; the closing piece is Mardi Gras, by Ferde Grofé, from the Mississippi Suite, from 1926. Grofé had recently composed the orchestral arrangement of Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue. In 1932 the New York Times dubbed him “The Prime Minister of Jazz.” Conducts Kristjan Järvi. The concert will also be listenable live on Radio3 and in live streaming on Rai Cultura.

Milano

On the 20th at the Conservatory the two cellos by Mario Brunello and Giovanni Sollima with a very well-structured program entitled Suite Italienne. It will be a compelling dialogue between the cello piccolo (the instrument that Brunello has recently rediscovered) and the cello. We begin with the Traviata, to move on to Stravinsky’s Suite Italienne (in the transcription of two virtuosos such as Grigory Piatigorsky and Jascha Heifetz), to Bach’s Chaconne transcribed for two small cellos by Victor Derevianko, and still other pieces, for a finale with the Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody. For the Season of Musical Evenings, which continues until May 29th.