“In my life I thought I was going to have this recognition”

“In my life I thought I was going to have this recognition”

The coach of the Argentine National Team, Lionel Scaloni was emotional before and after the celebratory match against Panama, which ended with a 2-0 victory at the Mas Monumental stadium, by stating that he does not know “When something similar is going to happen again.”

«The truth is that I do not know when something similar to this is going to be repeated. Sharing so much emotion with our people, in our country, It is something that will surely be difficult to repeat. Maybe it will be in the next World Cup. Hopefully, “Scaloni summarized on the playing field, just after the match on the River Plate field.

«But in addition to this emotion, in the end this game also helped us, because the team had to work until the end to win, since they had opposition. And that’s good for always keep competing to the maximum”he stressed.

The technician he was the only one who spoke before the final act began of a massive party that came to a close with the most emotional images of the World Cup that were watched on a giant screen by the entire squad, literally “petrified” by that shocking memory.

But later he was able to expand on his impressions before all the public of the Monumental and in this regard, he became emotional again when referring to his father and immediately stressed that “This is all thanks to the players.”

“And also to you, the Argentine fans who supported us at all times. I never imagined receiving a tribute like this, In my life I thought I was going to have this recognition »The one from Pujato completed his speech with a lump in his throat.


