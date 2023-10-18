One of the hottest new screamo stocks is currently making an appearance. Apply in their US homeland Dreamwell already as an underground reference, who dismantled any genre boundaries with gusto with a thunderous album. Influences from post-hardcore, metalcore and even mathcore worlds aggressively mix in and create a wonderfully unpredictable sound. Now landed at Prostethic, dedicates himself „In My Saddest Dreams, I Am Beside You“ a loose concept about maintaining interpersonal relationships in the face of borderline personality disorder.

The sweet opening of “Good Reasons To Freeze To Death” initially carries an ominous, deceptive sense of security. Proggy sounds with clear vocals dock with shoegaze, before after a minute the first sharp screams, combined with the lovely melodies, are reminiscent of Alcest and Deftones. However, with “Lord Have MRSA On My Soul” at the latest, Dreamwell show that this was at best a snapshot. First you sing, then you scream in rage, while everything around you escalates completely and goes into the worst depths of screamo. The clear screams in between make everything seem even more broken.

This dichotomy continues for large parts of this three quarters of an hour. “Blighttown Type Beat” fights against the approaching apocalypse with chants, math-like loops with clear Botch references tighten the noose ever tighter. There is no escape, then suddenly it’s over. In the epic “I Dream’t Of A Room Of Clouds”, however, Dreamwell overturns almost everything again, stringing hardcore chaos alongside disturbing, wonderfully otherworldly post-excursions and gradually bringing both worlds together. The similarly gigantic “It Will Hurt, And You Won’t Get To Be Surprised” escalates in a similar way, with the staccato-like middle section being wonderfully overwhelming with continuous noise loops.

“In My Saddest Dreams, I Am Beside You” is one of those records that initially leaves you speechless while you’re still processing what you’ve heard. Bands like the aforementioned Deftones and Botch, but also The Blood Brothers, Zao and SeeYouSpaceCowboy were clearly the inspiration for the fascinating madness of the US quintet. Of course, Dreamwell consistently overwhelm with their second album, but their chaotic, yet always coherent screamo approach is incredibly fun. Pleasant unpredictability, in keeping with the loose concept, carries a breath of fresh air through three genre decades. More about that very soon please.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: October 20, 2023

Available via: Prosthetic Records (Cargo Records)

