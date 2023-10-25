Home » In November 2023, a key requirement to collect the benefit is updated
In November 2023, a key requirement to collect the benefit is updated

In November 2023, a key requirement to collect the benefit is updated

The Ministry of Education, through Anses, finalized last week with the October 2023 payment calendar for the Progresar Scholarships.

Benefit holders should keep in mind that starting in November 2023, a requirement to collect financial aid.

Registration for these educational scholarships Progresar ended in August, so the new applicants They will have to wait for the opening of a new registration if they wish to receive state aid.

Las Progresar Scholarships are an economic incentive so that young people can finish their studies, pursue higher education degrees or receive professional training. The amount of the scholarship is 20 thousand pesos.

The requirement that changes for the Progresar Scholarships from November 2023

There is a requirement that is updated to starting November 2023 for Progresar Scholarships. It’s about the update of the Minimum WageVital and Mobile (SMVM).

In this way, at the time of registration, scholarship applicants and their family group They must not exceed three minimum assets. Nowadays the Minimum salary is 132 thousand pesos.


