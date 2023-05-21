Home » In photos and videos: Europe’s most active volcano erupted
by admin
On the last Sunday, Mount Etna, the volcano The most active in Europe, it erupted and spewed a large amount of ash over the city of Catania, the largest city in eastern Sicily. As a result of this, the authorities decided to suspend flights at the local airport.

For now, the authorities did not indicate that there were any injuries or deaths from the incident.

In the last days the volcano presented increasing activity, with notable tremors that led to the rash.

People in the towns of Adrano and Biancavilla reported hearing loud explosions emanating from the volcano on Sunday, the Italian news agency ANSA said.

It is worth mentioning that in 2021 the volcano had erupted for several weeks. Various images of that moment have gone viral again in recent days.

