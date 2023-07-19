In Pursuit of Authentic Sound: Olivia Rodrigo’s Bassist Moa Munoz Relies on KRK Monitors

Moa Munoz Relies on KRK Monitors for Consistent Sound as Olivia Rodrigo’s Bassist

Los Angeles, CA – Moa Munoz, the Swedish bassist and visual media creator, has risen to fame as Olivia Rodrigo’s bassist in recent years. Munoz, who holds a degree from the Conservatory of Music and has toured with indie band the Bay Ledges, has turned her dream of becoming a rock star into a reality. She has also played bass for Indonesian singer/songwriter NIKI and recently participated in NIKI’s Asian tour. Now back in the studio, Munoz plans to perfect her music for television and film projects, as well as teach a new generation of young female bassists.

Munoz’s recording studio, located in Los Angeles, is where she hones her craft and creates captivating visual media. For all her work, she relies on KRK ROKIT 7 G4 monitors. “It’s where I write and teach, and it’s where I record and sing,” she stated. “I want totally accurate monitors – when I’m composing music for film and TV, there’s a lot of fun, bouncy bass lines mixed in with my super playful, confident voice. ROKITs deliver it every time and give me a very authentic sound. Whether I replay my sounds here or in other studios, I know they’re going to be very accurate.”

Even while on the road, Munoz refuses to slow down her mixing work. “I’m a workaholic and I love what I do,” she explained. “I don’t necessarily write a lot when I’m on tour, but I still bring my gear. My ROKITs still sound great in the low end, making them perfect for practicing bass. When I’m on tour, I’ll only take a very basic configuration because I still need to be able to meet tight deadlines and get set up in a hotel room or in the back of a bus. I’m looking forward to trying out the KRK The GoAux portable monitoring system for that very reason.”

Reflecting on her journey as an artist after a series of exciting pop-rock gig tours, Munoz couldn’t help but express her gratitude. “For me, it really felt like everything was coming together,” she said. “One of my early exposures to music was going to a Mötley Crüe concert and watching Nikki Sixx play like crazy on a Gibson Thunderbird bass. Since I came to America as a penniless college student, I’ve been using other people’s old KRK ROKIT 5 monitors as a gift. Now that I have my own Thunderbird bass, which my tech guy Skitch and I are very excited to take on tour, I can also rely on the brand new KRK ROKITs for professional production work. Being able to work with Gibson and KRK is such an amazing collaboration from such an iconic brand – my inner 15-year-old self is screaming! It’s so cool to be part of the Gibson and KRK families now.”

Moa Munoz’s dedication to her craft and her passion for delivering an authentic sound have made her an essential part of Olivia Rodrigo’s success. With her KRK monitors by her side, Munoz continues to inspire aspiring bassists and leave a lasting impact on the music industry.

