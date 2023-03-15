DOHA – Especially in Europe, life has become grim for auto shows. Initially deprived of the presence of some builders, they then had to deal with the restrictions induced by the pandemic. This is how even the vaunted International Motor Show of Geneva, born GIMS, has suffered severe blows and the almost fatal ones have come as blows with the forced closures from 2020 to today. Closed shutters that called into question the existence of what has perhaps been, since 1905, the most emblematic show for cars in the old continent. However, the Swiss organizers did not give up and set off again in October from Qatar, thanks to an unprecedented joint venture with one of the richest nations in the world. They’re starting up again with what is meant to be not so much a show as a veritable festival of automotive excellence, favored by the epicenter of Qatar in an area of ​​the world that to define as opulent is almost an understatement. Pointing a compass at Doha, one also discovers that within a 6-hour flight, Qatar is potentially connected to 80% of the world‘s population.





With around ten top-level builders having already guaranteed their presence, the Geneva organizers and their partners in the Arabian Peninsula are making great strides towards the first edition of the show. Taking place from 5 to 14 October, it will build on the momentum of the second Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix scheduled on a track that is being completely and lavishly renovated for the occasion. The circuit will host the vehicles of the exhibitors who will want their customers to test them in the days after the race. Suggestive, on the opposite side of Doha, the possibility of driving off-road vehicles on the dunes that embrace the sea south of the capital.





The goal of the Geneva organizers is to relaunch the show, which in theory will also return to the shores of the Swiss lake in 2024, alternating with the one in Qatar. The goal of the local tourism office and Qatar Airways, co-promoters of the event, is to increase the influx of tourists and onlookers in a nation that wants to triple the number of foreign visitors by 2030. 200,000 are expected for the show alone interested visitors (and ready to spend…) as well as about 120,000 arrivals to admire the deeds of Verstappen, Hamilton, Leclerc & C.



The interior of the DECC

Certainly modern is the central exhibition area, the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC) which offers 29,000 square meters with a ceiling 18 meters high. All of this between cities that have grown dramatically in a flash, ultra-modern buildings that can tickle the clouds and a wealth that can be breathed on every street corner. Only the equestrian center is impressive, as are the eight world-class stadiums that hosted the 2022 World Cup, the most recent but certainly not the last springboard prepared to launch the emirate high with the red and white flag. The next one is between Lusail circuit and DECC in October.