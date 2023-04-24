In Racing the anger lasts over the controversial arbitration of Comesaña

In a vibrant match, with many goal situations and with an uncertain result until the end, Tristán Suárez beat Racing de Nueva Italia 3-2 in agony this Sunday, within the framework of the 11th date of Zone B, from the First National

The Academy won it 2-0 and ended up losing in the middle of a match that had some controversial decisions by Lucas Comesaña.

Among other issues, the fans complained on the networks about a penalty that Racing was charged after a hand in the area by Tristán Suárez.

And also, they expressed their anger over the dubious penalty that the local was sanctioned.

It is unbearable to watch football matches with this kind of thing, they shit on everything, on the players, on the people, Perez has to do something with this pic.twitter.com/BcaFSY8HRi — 𝓖𝓸𝓷𝔃𝓪𝓪 (@Gonzacaro25) April 23, 2023

On the other hand, the team led by Carlos Bossio will have a rest day this Tuesday after having carried out light tasks this Monday.

On Wednesday the players will train again in the morning at the ATACC property (in Coronel Olmedo) thinking about what will be the game on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. against Atlanta in Nueva Italia.

Positions in the First National

