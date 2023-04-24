Home » In Racing the anger lasts over the controversial arbitration of Comesaña
Entertainment

In Racing the anger lasts over the controversial arbitration of Comesaña

by admin
In Racing the anger lasts over the controversial arbitration of Comesaña

In a vibrant match, with many goal situations and with an uncertain result until the end, Tristán Suárez beat Racing de Nueva Italia 3-2 in agony this Sunday, within the framework of the 11th date of Zone B, from the First National

The Academy won it 2-0 and ended up losing in the middle of a match that had some controversial decisions by Lucas Comesaña.

Among other issues, the fans complained on the networks about a penalty that Racing was charged after a hand in the area by Tristán Suárez.

And also, they expressed their anger over the dubious penalty that the local was sanctioned.

On the other hand, the team led by Carlos Bossio will have a rest day this Tuesday after having carried out light tasks this Monday.

On Wednesday the players will train again in the morning at the ATACC property (in Coronel Olmedo) thinking about what will be the game on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. against Atlanta in Nueva Italia.

Positions in the First National

See also  Zhang Zhehan's antiquity suspense blockbuster interprets "Dream New Zhuxian" for the first time

You may also like

How much did the blue dollar close today,...

The scene on the red carpet of the...

They denounced three government officials of Mauricio Macri...

87 version of “Dream of Red Mansions” crew...

They seek to unlock debt for free long-distance...

Everyone stand aside for me What is the...

Chile: the new plan for lithium could scare...

In Roca, Animal Day is celebrated with a...

The Sukaria denounced the “political use” of the...

Elections in Jujuy: Morales bets on a sweeping...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy