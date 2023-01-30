Home Entertainment In reality, Qiangsheng Group has no violation penalties. The business scope of Qiangsheng Group includes the sale of seafood and the same name as Hurricane Qiangsheng Group. Live broadcast- DoNews
Entertainment

In reality, Qiangsheng Group has no violation penalties. The business scope of Qiangsheng Group includes the sale of seafood and the same name as Hurricane Qiangsheng Group. Live broadcast- DoNews

by admin
In reality, Qiangsheng Group has no violation penalties. The business scope of Qiangsheng Group includes the sale of seafood and the same name as Hurricane Qiangsheng Group. Live broadcast- DoNews

The Qiangsheng Group in reality has no violation penalties. The business scope of the Qiangsheng Group includes the sale of seafood and the live broadcast of the Qiangsheng Group with the same name as Hurricane.

Recently, Shandong Qiangsheng Group Co., Ltd. has the same name as the “Qiangsheng Group” in “Hurricane”, and its legal representative has the same name as actor Sun Honglei, which has attracted the attention of netizens. Sun Honglei, the legal representative of the company, responded in a live broadcast that Qiangsheng Group is not the same company as the one in the play, and we operate in accordance with the law.

Tianyancha App shows that Shandong Qiangsheng Group Co., Ltd. was established in January 2020 with a registered capital of 100 million yuan. Its business scope includes market development and construction, market operation and management, property services, house leasing, and sales of frozen seafood. The legal representative, Sun Honglei, executive director and general manager, holds 99% of the company’s shares. Business risk information shows that the company has no record of penalties for violations. Intellectual property information shows that the company has successfully registered several “QIANGSHENG GROUP” trademarks.

46a62c555304b87f826b37858d3a0e5.png

See also  NIGO is the first to preview the latest Lil Uzi Vert x HUMAN MADE joint series is coming soon

You may also like

“No Name” A Delicate and Restrained Prose Poem-International...

Song Zhongji officially announced his marriage and became...

Electric cars, range increases by 15 percent with...

If you want mechanical watches to last long,...

Superheroes with defective powers – Il Sole 24...

Is the consumer sector all good?Huanxi Media fell...

“The Wandering Earth 2” A Chinese-style romance in...

“The Wandering Earth 2” hits the country and...

The Geneva Motor Show starts again from Qatar,...

Munch’s masterpiece hidden from the Nazis in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy