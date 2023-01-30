The Qiangsheng Group in reality has no violation penalties. The business scope of the Qiangsheng Group includes the sale of seafood and the live broadcast of the Qiangsheng Group with the same name as Hurricane.

Recently, Shandong Qiangsheng Group Co., Ltd. has the same name as the “Qiangsheng Group” in “Hurricane”, and its legal representative has the same name as actor Sun Honglei, which has attracted the attention of netizens. Sun Honglei, the legal representative of the company, responded in a live broadcast that Qiangsheng Group is not the same company as the one in the play, and we operate in accordance with the law.

Tianyancha App shows that Shandong Qiangsheng Group Co., Ltd. was established in January 2020 with a registered capital of 100 million yuan. Its business scope includes market development and construction, market operation and management, property services, house leasing, and sales of frozen seafood. The legal representative, Sun Honglei, executive director and general manager, holds 99% of the company’s shares. Business risk information shows that the company has no record of penalties for violations. Intellectual property information shows that the company has successfully registered several “QIANGSHENG GROUP” trademarks.