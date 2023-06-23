In Río Negro ATE ratified next week’s strike

The Association of Workers of the State of Río Negro ratified the 24-hour strike scheduled for Thursday 29, although it conditioned it to a new call for parities by the government.

This was stated by the entity’s secretary general, Rodrigo Vicente, during a meeting he held this Friday with the chief of staff, Pablo Zúcaro.

The meeting was graded as “informal” and from the union they insisted on “the demands that prompted the union to reject the last salary offer” that led to the call for a strike next week.

Vicente asked to advance in the discussion of the general collective labor agreement and of the sectoral collective agreements, as well as in the creation of an unsanitary law, increase in guard points for law enforcement officers 1904, call for a work table to review, update and increase of the additionals of the Manual of Missions and Functions, regularization of teaching hours, effective payment of the additional for mobility for porters and school porters, plus for winter heating, among other points.

“We explained to the Chief of Staff the reasons why ATE rejected the government’s salary proposal, and We confirm the 24-hour strike for Thursday the 29th in case of not having a new call »said the union leader.

“We also need general and sectoral demands, among them, to implement the mobility payment for porters, to update additional ones, to regularize those who charge through teaching hours and to settle the recategorizations of Education,” he added.





