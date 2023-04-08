The payment of 12,000 pesos for the day of April 16 does not seem enough and there are difficulties in the confirmations of the authorities for the elections.

There is a week left and, with a first batch of notifications, 16% of the tables -286 of a total of 1,801- They still do not have any authority because it was not possible to inform the person, according to data from the Electoral Secretariat.

Of the rest, 29% -516 polling stations- have only one localized authority, but whose acceptance and presence would already allow the assigned ballot box to be opened. The other 55% have two or three of their designated authorities notified.

That report corresponds to the first batch of more than 5,500 telegrams distributed by the Post Office, which correspond to the titular authorities.

The second call was launched with the purpose of having the three managers scheduled, although it is noted that it will not be simple.

Some cases were registered of impossible location or non-acceptance in the six authorities of the table So the Court is appointing other people.

In principle, the Electoral Court, in charge of Carlos Da Silva, handed over to the Argentine Mail a list of 10,710 citizens, corresponding to six voters drawn by lot for the purpose of becoming authorities. The first three are initially notified and, in the event of resignation, the Post Office uses the following shortlist to replace them.

The “the function conferred on it is an inalienable public charge”except for “attentive excuses”, indicates the notification telegram, signed by the Electoral Secretary, Verónica Belloso.

The resignations are presented before the Justices of the Peace, who, once accepted, communicate them to the Post Office for their replacement.

At the request of the Court, the Executive assigned a payment of 12,000 pesos in “concept of per diem” for “citizens who have fulfilled functions as an authority”.

This remuneration was not able to discourage desertion, which is not only seen in the problem of initial notifications but also in subsequent excuses.

Secretary Belloso asked that this position be assumed, recalling that it is “a public charge” although “the objective is not to force them to fulfill that task. The purpose is that the citizen has the will to participate in a transcendent act in the strengthening of democracy. That importance is evident that the table authority that day is the highest authority, since it is the custody of the popular will.



